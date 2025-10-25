College Football HQ

Florida dealt concerning news on $63 million college football coach amid rumors

The Florida Gators just got bad news on one of the top potential candidates to be the team's next coach. Find out why Florida may need to prepare for alternate candidates if Lane Kiffin stays at Ole Miss.

Jonathan Adams

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
College football rumors continue to swirl about who could be the new Florida coach following Billy Napier's firing. The Gators may need to have a backup plan if their top choice turns down a move to Gainesville.

Florida's path to landing Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin just got a bit more complicated. Ole Miss' win over Oklahoma earned Kiffin an additional year on his current contract.

Kiffin is now set to earn $9 million annually through 2031, an estimated $63 million over the life of the deal.

"Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin now set for automatic 1-year contract extension as Rebels get 7th win of season by beating Oklahoma," USA Today's Steve Berkowitz detailed in a series of X messages on Saturday.

"As of Dec. 8, Kiffin’s deal with Ole Miss Athletic Foundation, will be set to run through 12/31/2031. Added year currently set to be worth $9 million, with $7.2 million guaranteed. Kiffin also has $150,000 bonus this season."

Florida's path to landing Lane Kiffin is more complicated if Ole Miss makes the College Football Playoff

Now, the financial difference between Florida and Ole Miss may not be as wide as initially thought. Ole Miss' victory over Oklahoma also keeps the Rebels firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If Ole Miss makes the postseason, it complicates Florida's decision to pursue Kiffin.

The transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2 and teams searching for a new coach would prefer to have someone in place before this period. If Ole Miss makes the playoff, the Rebels could be playing deep into January.

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin is the favorite to be Florida's next coach: Insider

Kiffin continues to be the favorite to be Florida's next coach, but that does not mean he will leave Oxford. On3's Josh Pate labels Kiffin as Florida's top choice but believes the coach is far from a lock to take the gig.

"So, I said last year that if that job (Florida) came open, I thought Lane would crawl over broken glass to get it," Pate noted on his Sunday podcast."I did feel that last year. I don't feel that as strongly this year. Although, I would still make him the favorite to be offered and accept the Florida job. But by no means do I think that's a slam dunk. By no means do I think that.

"... So, it's very much a wait and see (situation). But yeah, I think that's a Lane Kiffin job. Don't overthink the room on that. And then if he says no, then you adjust."

