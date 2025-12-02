Urban Meyer strongly reacts to Lane Kiffin ditching Ole Miss for LSU
Lane Kiffin officially departed the Ole Miss Rebels this week to accept the head coaching position with the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through college football because the Rebels are currently preparing for the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Kiffin agreed to a seven-year contract worth $91 million to take over in Baton Rouge.
Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday to discuss the controversial exit. Meyer expressed conflicted feelings regarding Kiffin leaving a championship-contending roster before the postseason concluded. The three-time national champion compared the situation to his own departure from the Utah Utes to Florida following the 2004 season.
The transition has turned volatile in Oxford as fans expressed their displeasure at a local airport while coaches boarded a private plane. Kiffin requested to finish the playoff run with his team, but Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter denied the request. Meyer highlighted the emotional toll this sudden separation takes on the roster during his appearance with Colin Cowherd.
Urban Meyer Calls Coaching Change Unprecedented During Postseason
Meyer noted that his previous administration allowed him to coach the Fiesta Bowl after accepting a new job. He described Kiffin's situation as a unique scenario given the conference dynamics and the immediate departure to an SEC adversary.
"I actually was texting back and forth with Lane where they let me when I left Utah and went to Florida," Meyer said. "They let me come back and coach in the BCS Bowl game. This is a whole different animal. He's going to an in-conference rival, and he's walked out on players that gave him everything they got, so I'm torn."
The new deal pays Kiffin $13 million annually, placing him second only to Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart in compensation. However, Meyer believes competitive drive rather than financial gain motivated the shift. He suggested Kiffin views LSU as a more viable route to a championship.
"Lane Kiffin's not going to make a decision for money," Meyer stated. "He's more competitive than he is worried about money in his heart. He must think it's going to be an easier path or better path to win a national title. That's the only thing I can think of to be able to walk away."
The swift exit included Kiffin taking several staff members with him immediately. This occurred just days before the early signing period and the impending playoff schedule release. Meyer sympathized with the athletes left behind during this historic season.
"I don't think he even met with the players," Meyer added. "I heard the AD won't let him. They just want the best season in the history of Ole Miss. That team is prepared to go make a run deep into the playoffs, and he's gone. When I saw that happen, my heart hurt for those players. And Colin, a bunch of coaches got on that plane."
Reports indicate Kiffin will owe $7 million if he leaves LSU within the first year. The Rebels promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to interim head coach to guide the team through the upcoming postseason, which the playoff committee's rules may degrade Ole Miss' standing.