'Do or die' for Billy Napier at Florida in 2024: anonymous coach
Florida is facing as much pressure as any college football program coming into the 2024 season as head coach Billy Napier is yet to finish with a winning record in two years, and now they face a schedule that is considered the most difficult in the nation.
It's a situation that hasn't been lost on opposing coaches in the SEC when judging the position of Napier with the Gators program heading into a crucial third season on the job.
"It's do or die time," an anonymous SEC football assistant told Athlon Sports, saying this must be the year when the Gators take a giant leap forward to preserve Napier's position.
He added: "I think a lot of coaches respect how Napier has gone about his business, but there's a level of expectations in the SEC, and you have to build your plans around that accelerated pace."
It's generally agreed that Napier is on the proverbial hot seat coming into the 2024 football season after starting just 11-14 in his two years with the Florida program.
But his adversaries consider this team to be Napier's best so far.
"The roster will be the best they've had," a coach added. "There was a pretty significant drop in talent at the end of the Mullen years, but that excuse has run out."
They added that quarterback Graham Mertz coming back "might save Billy's job."
Mertz transferred to the Gators from Wisconsin last offseason and his presence was stabilizing for the offense: he had career-highs with 2,190 passing yards and 20 touchdowns and a career-low three interceptions last year.
DJ Lagway emerged as Mertz's heir apparent after the five-star quarterback prospect signed with Florida, which scored a consensus top-10 ranked recruiting class in the last cycle. Lagway was named the No. 2 player at his position nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
For his part, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin explicitly denied that Napier was on the so-called hot seat in comments made earlier this offseason, calling that a "made-up term."
Now the race is on for Napier to come through with the wins and prove he has Florida on the right path.
