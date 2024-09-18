Florida lacks urgency to fire Billy Napier despite 'aura of inevitability': insider
There is an “aura of invincibility” that the Florida Gators will fire head football coach Billy Napier at some point, but the school lacks an urgency to relieve him right now, according to ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel.
“There’s an aura of inevitability that Billy Napier will be fired at some point this season,” Thamel said on College Football Live this week.
“From calling around and talking to different people, there does not appear to be the same urgency at Florida as there is maybe in the fanbase right now to fire Napier.”
Thamel added: “Part of that is Napier has the locker room. This isn’t a completely undisciplined team or a team that’s tuned him out.”
Another reason Florida is reluctant to fire Napier now is because the school does not believe there is a credible option currently on the football staff to replace him.
“If you are going to make a change in your coach this early in the season, you better have some sort of obvious upgrade or capable coach on the staff,” Thamel said.
“There’s nobody on the Florida staff right now that would be an obvious target to be an interim coach.”
For his part, Napier has stated that he hasn’t been approached by Florida to discuss his status with the football program.
“No, none,” Napier said when asked if he’s taken part in discussions with the athletic department.
Florida has endured two sub-.500 seasons under Napier’s tenure, and the Gators’ 1-2 debut marks the first losing record through three games in 32 football seasons.
So, while most Florida fans expect Napier will not be on the sideline at some point soon, there appears to be some indecision inside the school as to when that becomes a reality.
