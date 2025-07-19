Florida Gators football player Devon Manuel arrested on multiple charges
Florida Gators offensive lineman Devon Manuel was arrested in Gainesville on Friday for allegedly driving under the influence and second-degree felony possession of a concealed weapon, according to Florida Gators on SI.
Manuel, a 22-year-old redshirt senior, was booked into the Alachua Co. (Fla.) Jail and then later released on bond, according to the report.
He faces charges of one count of felony possession of a concealed weapon/electric weapon/device and one count of misdemeanor DUI.
Manuel was stopped after midnight for driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and officers said they smelled marijuana in the vehicle and that Manuel admitted to using a THC vape cartridge before driving, per the report.
He also reportedly told police he did not have a medical marijuana card.
The report says that Manuel told police officers there was a firearm located between the driver’s seat and the center console.
A Glock 20 pistol loaded with 14 rounds, but without a round chambered, was later found during a search of the car, according to local police.
Officers conducted a field sobriety test, in which they said Manuel performed poorly. He reportedly told police that he had trouble keeping his balance because of a previous meniscus injury in his right knee.
Police collected a urine sample for additional testing, and a breathalyzer test registered a blood alcohol content level of 0.000, according to the report.
“We are aware of the situation with Devon Manuel. We will gather all the facts and monitor the situation,” Florida’s athletic department told 247Sports.
Manuel played in three games last season as a backup lineman for the Gators after transferring from Arkansas.
He appeared in 10 games and started four contests with the Razorbacks over three seasons.
--