DJ Lagway injury update: Florida QB's status in spring football
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway will be limited in throwing drills during spring football practice as he recovers from lingering shoulder and lower body injuries.
“Our intentions here are to be very smart,” Gators head coach Billy Napier said.
“I do think he’ll be limited in throwing activities, but he’ll participate in all practices otherwise. We’ve done a lot of homework with the things he went through as a player, but he was an absolute warrior and a great competitor that showed toughness.”
Napier added: “In general, he will be able to do quite a bit, but there’ll be some limitations.”
Lagway started seven games as a true freshman for Florida last season, thrust into QB1 duties after veteran Graham Mertz was lost for the year to an injury against Tennessee.
Lagway went 6-1 for the Gators down the stretch, leading the team to four straight victories, including two signature wins against ranked SEC rivals LSU and Ole Miss.
He passed for 1,915 yards and scored 12 touchdowns against 9 interceptions, but also dealt with some injury concerns of his own.
Lagway was carted off the field against rival Georgia after sustaining a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the rest of that contest and another game after that.
Given how well the Gators’ offense responded when Lagway was under center, it’ll be well worth watching how he recovers from his current issues and when he’ll be able to return in full.
