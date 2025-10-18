Florida unlikely to poach $54 million superstar coach if Billy Napier is fired: Insider
College football rumors continue to swirl about what Florida will do next at head coach. The Gators could attempt to take a big swing if the team moves on from head coach Billy Napier.
USA Today's Matt Hayes reported that Florida could fire Napier as soon as this weekend. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin held a recent meeting with key boosters, which appears to spell trouble for Napier.
"Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin met with a handful of influential boosters Tuesday, and was told continuing financial support depends on new direction within the football program, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports," Hayes wrote on Wednesday.
"The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect the ongoing process, said embattled Florida coach Billy Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend. One thing is certain: Napier won't survive another loss."
Florida could soon join Penn State in the college football coaching carousel
During Tuesday's episode of Yahoo Sports' "College Football Enquirer" podcast, Andy Staples and Steven Godfrey discussed Penn State potentially reaching out to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. Neither expects Freeman to bolt Notre Dame for Penn State.
Staples added that Florida is another program who will likely reach out to Freeman as well, but the Irish head coach is unlikely to leave South Bend for the Gators gig either. Godfrey explained that Penn State could make a call to Freeman as a way to boost the public perception of the job.
"It's a little meta, but I think it needs to get out there through the media that Penn State did have a cup of coffee, if you will, with someone that feels too big or feels immovable, right?" Godfrey explained. "Because Marcus Freeman is not going to leave South Bend to go to State College right now."
Florida is unlikely to land Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman
Staples added that Florida is another program who will likely have an interest in Freeman. The insider noted that, like Penn State, the Gators are unlikely going to be able to land Freeman.
"(Freeman not leaving Notre Dame for Florida) or Gainesville, by the way. Because that's another one that's probably going to call him," Staples added.
Freeman signed a four-year extension in Dec. 2024 putting the coach under contract for six seasons, per ESPN's Heather Dinich. 247Sports reported that Freeman received a raise from $7 million to $9 million annually, which would put the coach's current deal around the $54 million mark.