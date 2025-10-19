Major college football team expected to cut ties with coach in $100 million move: Report

NEW: Sources tell @PeteNakos_ momentum continues to build from Florida State decision makers to move on from Mike Norvell.



The all-in cost to fire Norvell/his staff and make the next hire is in the $100M range😳



