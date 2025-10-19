Major college football team expected to cut ties with coach in $100 million move: Report
Florida is the latest team to join the college football coaching carousel, but another team in the Sunshine State may be on the verge of cutting ties with their head coach as well. As Florida State rides a four-game losing streak, pressure is mounting on Mike Norvell.
Despite Norvell's buyout topping $54 million, Florida State appears to be on the verge of firing Mike Norvell. On3's Pete Nakos reported momentum is building for the Seminoles to make a move in the coming days.
"Sources have told On3 that momentum continues to build from Florida State decision makers to make a move," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "A change does not appear to be coming on Sunday, but the situation is extremely fluid. The Seminoles are on the bye week before hosting Wake Forest on Nov. 1.
"The staff is back in the office following the loss to Stanford. There is a 7:30 a.m. team meeting on Monday morning, and the team is scheduled to move into the Dunlap Football Center on Monday night. Sources have speculated that the all-in cost to fire Norvell and his staff and make the next hire is in the $100 million range."
Firing college football head coaches has become an expensive business. Moving on from Norvell is projected to cost the Noles $100 million by the time a new staff is hired, per Nakos.
Florida State signed Norvell to an eight-year, $80 million contract extension in 2024, per Yahoo Sports. Noles fans have Nick Saban to thank, in part, for the expensive bill that is coming due if Norvell is fired.
Alabama attempted to poach Norvell after Nick Saban retired in 2024 prompting the lucrative deal the coach signed with the Seminoles. College Football HQ on SI has you covered with an early look at the top potential candidates at Florida State.