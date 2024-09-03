Florida State Seminoles' College Football Playoff chances collapse after 0-2 start
Making the College Football Playoff is easier than ever as it expands to 12 teams, but just two weeks into the season, Florida State went from being the near-consensus ACC title favorite and playoff hopeful to an 0-2 disaster that has all but seen its national championship hopes go up in smoke.
Losing to unranked Georgia Tech in the Week 0 opener put a big damper on the Seminoles' shot at making the playoff, but another uninspired performance, in their home debut against Boston College, has effectively put an end to the team's title hopes.
That's according to the College Football Power Index computer prediction and rankings model that uses data points from teams to simulate their games 20,000 times and make projections.
After two games, the Seminoles have a mere 0.6 percent chance to win the ACC Championship, and an 0.7 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff, according to the computer's latest calculations.
Looking ahead, Florida State could be lucky to just make a bowl game, projected by the index to win 5.7 games this season, good for just 14th in the ACC, with a 55.9 percent chance to play postseason football at all.
Before the game on Monday night, the Seminoles' playoff hopes were already in peril, with a 6.5 percent chance to win the ACC title and a 9.6 percent shot to make the College Football Playoff.
Florida State's early-season collapse hurts all the more as the program was expected to easily be in contention to make the playoff a year after it was infamously snubbed from the semifinal as the undefeated ACC champion to end the 2023 season.
Up next for the Seminoles: a date against Memphis, one of the best Group of Five teams coming off a 10-win season and returning some of its best offensive skill players, and a school expected to compete for the G5's automatic playoff bid later this year.
