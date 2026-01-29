No. 1 college football WR posts cryptic message on former teammates' transfer portal decision

Joshisa “JoJo” Trader was a nationally ranked 2024 recruit (a consensus four-star) coming out of Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Florida, with the 247Sports Composite ranking him as the No. 42 overall prospect and the No. 9 wide receiver in his class.

Trader has now spent two seasons at Miami, appearing in seven games as a true freshman in 2024 and finishing with six receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown. He followed that up by playing in 11 games during the 2025 season, recording 13 receptions for 178 yards and another score.

After entering college as one of the most highly regarded receivers in the country, Trader never carved out a consistent role in a crowded Hurricanes wide receiver room. Following limited opportunities across two seasons, he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

After several days of speculation surrounding his next destination, On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday that Trader has officially committed to NC State.

Among the first to react to the announcement was Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who commented on the post, “Hmmm 🫣.”

Smith is one of the country’s premier wide receivers. In 2025, he recorded 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, earned Biletnikoff Award finalist honors, and is currently ranked the No. 1 wide receiver in the country by ESPN (No. 8 overall player).

The year prior, he emerged as the Buckeyes’ lead receiver during their run to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, setting the FBS single-season records for receiving yards (1,315) and touchdowns (15) by a true freshman.

As one of the sport’s most recognizable stars, On3’s public NIL valuations place Smith among the highest-valued athletes in college football. His current NIL valuation sits at $4.2 million, the third-highest among all college athletes and the highest among wide receivers.

Miami wide receiver Joshisa Trader (1) and Joshua Moore (3) celebrate a touchdown against the SMU Mustangs | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Trader and Smith share a long-standing relationship that dates back to their youth football days in South Florida, where they played together on a team coached by former Miami Hurricanes player Rod Mack.

Under Mack’s guidance, the two developed alongside several future Division I prospects and have been teammates since roughly age 11.

Their path continued through high school, as both played at Miami Central before starring together at Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Florida, helping lead the program to state titles.

Widely regarded as two of the area’s top wideouts, they remained close throughout the recruiting process, regularly training together and staying in constant contact, even as their college paths eventually diverged.

