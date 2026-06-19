Former 5-Star QB Predicted to Bounce Back in 2026 College Football Season

Coming out of high school, UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava was perceived as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country.

Nico Iamaleava Shocks College Football

Iamaleava had a strong arm and could make all of the throws, while also being a running threat. He flashed that potential in his first two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers. He threw for 2,930 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 429 yards and six scores in his time in Knoxville.

He led the Volunteers to their only College Football Playoff appearance and looked like the future at the position for Josh Heupel.

However, just before Tennessee's spring game last season, Iamaleava unexpectedly entered the transfer portal after reported NIL disputes. He elected to transfer to his home state, choosing the Bruins.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava's Rocky Path

Overall, things did not go great for Iamaleava last season. He threw for 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 505 yards and four scores. UCLA also went 3-9 on the season, a far different experience than his CFP run in 2024.

Despite the struggles last season, CBS Sports' Cooper Petagna ranked Iamaleava as a player he believes will bounce back in 2026.

"Ranked the No. 2 overall prospect behind only Arch Manning in the Class of 2023, it's been a winding and tumultuous road from Knoxville to Westwood for the former five-star as he approaches his second season at the helm of UCLA's offense," Petagna wrote.

"Although last year ended with the abrupt departure of head coach D'Shaun Foster, a high-level stretch of play from UCLA's signal-caller has many around the program optimistic heading into this upcoming season.

In the article, Petagna listed reasons why Iamaleava might not succeed next year and why he will succeed, before coming to his conclusion. He made some good points about why it might not be a bounce-back season.

He mentioned how continuity is key for any quarterback, whether they are experienced or not. That comes in the form of the surrounding cast or even the coaching staff. But that's not what Iamaleava will have this season.

For the third straight year, he will have a new supporting cast, head coach and play-caller after UCLA fired head coach DeShaun Foster during the season last year.

Questions Still Remain

The issue is that he only has himself to blame for that. If he had stayed at Tennessee, he would have had the same head coach and play caller for all three seasons. It likely would have set him up for more success if he had stayed. But that's not what he chose to do.

Another thing working against him is that UCLA isn't a very talented team, and is playing in arguably the toughest conference. So, while he showed some progress last season, it's not a sure thing that he'll be able to pick up where he left off and live up to his full potential.

The talent has never been the question for Iamaleava.

The question is whether he can find stability long enough to maximize it. With a new coaching staff, another new system and heightened expectations, 2026 feels like a pivotal season in determining whether he can reestablish himself as one of college football's premier quarterbacks or remain a player defined more by potential than production.