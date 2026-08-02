2,900-Yard Big Ten Quarterback Earns ‘Most Elusive’ Title Before 2026 College Football Season

The 2026 college football season might end up being defined by the quarterback.

There are plenty of star signal-callers returning to the sport, in an effort to push for the College Football Playoff and win a national championship. At the same time, a few promising quarterbacks have an opportunity to thrust their name into the national spotlight.

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One rising sophomore out of the Big Ten could make plenty of noise this fall.

Maryland's Malik Washington Named Most Elusive QB Entering Season

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against Michigan State in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports' Cody Nagel recently identified the most elusive quarterbacks ahead of the season.

While Texas' Arch Manning, LSU's Sam Leavitt, and Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor, and Washington's Demond Williams Jr., were considered, it was Maryland's Malik Washington who took the top spot.

Washington beat out UCLA transfer Justyn Martin for the starting job at Maryland, and never looked back.

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Though inexperienced, Washington showcased an advanced ability to avoid sacks, and stay out of harm's way.

In 12 starts, Washinton was sacked just eight times. Six of those came in the final three games of the season, meaning he went down just twice in the opening nine contests.

"He finished last season with a 93.8% sack avoidance rate, the second-best mark among the qualified quarterbacks in this study, and ranked among the top five in four of the five elusiveness metrics measured," Nagel wrote."

"Washington's arm remains his greatest weapon, but his ability to hurt defenses with his legs is what makes him so difficult to defend," Nagel added. "He leads this group in yards after contact per rush (5.7) and ranks fifth in explosive rush rate (16.4%), while averaging 9.5 yards on scrambles alone."

Washington completed 273/473 passes for 2,963 yards with 17 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. He added 56 carries for 303 yards and 4 more scores.

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound signal-caller finished top-ten in the Big Ten in total yards, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and total touchdowns. He led the conference in passing attempts and total plays.

Washington threw for 200+ yards in 11 of his 12 outings. He was one of just four true freshmen in the FBS to reach that mark. He also set school records for passing yards by a freshman quarterback in a single season and rushing yards by a freshman quarterback in a single game.

After losing eight straight games to conclude the 2025 season, Maryland is looking for Washington to be the answer as he goes into year two.

Washington was listed as the No. 45 returning quarterback in the country by Sports Illustrated.

The Terrapins have a tough schedule that includes games against Ohio State, Penn State, USC, Illinois, and UCLA.

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