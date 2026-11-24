Injuries are an unfortunate part of college football. It's something that college football analyst Robert Griffin III knows plenty about, having sustained his own significant injuries during both his college and pro career. Griffin used his social media platform to reach out with prayers for another injured passer after college football's Week 12.

RG3's prayer subject

Prayers up for UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 22, 2026

Dieffenbach was injured in overtime of UCLA's loss to Michigan, the Bruins' first defeat of the season. The injury to Dieffenbach stings more than most for a UCLA team poised to reach the College Football Playoff, but also now poised to do so with a third-string QB after a prior season-ending injury to UCLA starter Nico Iamaleava. That creates another unspoken subtext to Griffin's concern... but one that he made clear with his next Tweet.

UCLA is in prime position to get screwed by the CFP selection committee because they won’t have their starting QB or their backup QB despite their season being worthy of a playoff spot. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 22, 2026

Dieffenbach (and UCLA's) dillema

Dieffenbach's injury looked brutal, as he was taken from the field on a cart. The good news is that either the injury genuinely isn't as awful as it looked or UCLA is intentionally being canny about just how bad the injury is, because recent updates have indicated that it was a minor hip injury and that Dieffenbach might play this coming weekend against USC.

Obviously, if Dieffenbach can return to the field-- or at least keep up the possibility that he MIGHT return to the field-- it could significantly impact any narrative about UCLA being held out of the Playoff because of the quarterback position.

UCLA starter Nico Iamaleava torn up his left knee during a win over Oregon in October. Iamaleava has reportedly already undergone surgery and coach Bob Chesney quickly indicated that Iamaleava's injury was season-ending.

Dieffenbach did an excellent job in releif of Iamaleava, and the two passers had essentially put up similar numbers in 2026. Iamaleave threw for 982 yards and four touchdowns against four interceptions, while Dieffenbach is at 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions, albeit while playing in seven games as opposed to five for Iamaleava. Third-straing QB Madden Iamaleava-- yes, the brother of the original starter-- tried just one pass in relief of Dieffenbach and is 3-for-9 passing on the season for 21 yards.

The precedent UCLA fears

The fear for UCLA would be the Florida State path. QB Jordan Travis led FSU to a 12-0 season in 2023. He suffered a serious leg injury in Game 11 and was finished for the year, but the CFP committee left Florida State out of a 4-team Playoff field because of the injury to Travis. FSU was blown out in its bowl game without Travis, and coach Mike Norvell saw his tenure spiral out of control soon thereafter.