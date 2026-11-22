ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes UCLA's first loss won't wreck its College Football Playoff case, but he made it clear the Bruins' entire season now rides on next week's rivalry game against USC.

No. 4 UCLA fell 18-16 in triple overtime at Michigan on Saturday and lost fill-in starter Ty Dieffenbach, who was carted off on the first play of overtime. Finebaum joined ESPN college football reporter Heather Dinich on SportsCenter Sunday morning to break down the fallout.

Paul Finebaum on UCLA's committee case

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Finebaum opened by poking fun at the family name of sophomore Madden Iamaleava, whose older brother Nico started at Tennessee before transferring to Westwood.

"These Iamaleavas just keep coming," Finebaum said. "I was so glad when Nico left Tennessee, and now I've got to deal with the entire family again."

"That Oregon game will really count a lot, but even though it was at Michigan, Big House, a devalued team, a coach on the hot seat, I think the committee, knowing this committee, will look favorably on at least their performance before under duress," the SEC Network host added.

UCLA's 17-15 win at Oregon on Oct. 10 still stands as the best win on its résumé, and Michigan entered Saturday at 5-5 after first-year coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck following a 15-6 home loss to Michigan State. A triple-overtime road loss with a third-string quarterback taking the final snaps shouldn't knock a 10-1 team out of the bracket.

How bad is UCLA's quarterback situation?

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Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Oregon win, and Dieffenbach, a Cal Poly transfer, won his first five starts in his place. His status after being strapped to a stretcher in Ann Arbor remains unclear.

Madden Iamaleava went 0-for-1 in relief, and his 2-point try in the third overtime fell short.

"The selection committee needs to see UCLA continue to look like a College Football Playoff contender with Madden Iamaleava, the third-string quarterback, in," Dinich said. "And listen, he's a sophomore. He's thrown the ball nine times this year."

Dinich dropped UCLA to No. 7 in her projected bracket and said the Bruins have earned "a little bit of margin for error," but added, "they have got to find ways to win with Madden Iamaleava at this point."

That puts even more weight on a defense that entered Saturday second nationally in turnover margin and on running back Wayne Knight.

USC, UCLA rivalry carries playoff stakes

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"The USC game is perfect timing for them," Finebaum said. "USC is the entire season for them. It's also the entire season for USC and Lincoln Riley."

UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) clinches a Big Ten Championship Game berth by beating the Trojans, while a loss would leave the Bruins needing both Iowa and Oregon to lose. Riley carries his own pressure after landing on hot seat lists this fall.

Finebaum's "perfect timing" line fits because a win over USC with a third-string quarterback would hand the committee the evidence Dinich wants. USC visits the Rose Bowl on Nov. 28 to close the regular season.