Former National No. 8 QB 'Favorite' To Replace Cade Klubnik at Clemson

Pre-season QB battles can be exciting or unnerving for a college football program. In the case of Clemson, veteran QB Christopher Vizzina seems to be the likely pick for QB1 in 2026. But off a run of poor QB preformances, don't expect head coach Dabo Swinney to be too hasty in finalizing that decision.

Clemson QBs DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik both alternated flashes of big-time potential with struggles to implement the finer points of running an offense. While Vizzinza was very competent in relief of Klubnik a season ago, the trend of QB trouble means that Swinney may not be able to sit and watch if the veteran struggles.

Clemson's battle

Bleacher Report's David Kenyon analyzes the Clemson QB battle as one of the most intriguing in college football. Kenyon acknowledges that Vizzina has the early lead, calling him "the favorite," but notes that in light of Clemson's recent struggles and a warming hot seat under coach Dabo Swinney "making the right call at QB is imperative."

Vizzina vs. Denson

Vizzina was a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class (and ranked 8th in that QB class in Rivals' Industry rankings) and he redshirted in that first season. Vizzina threw 34 passes as a reserve in 2024 and took over after Klubnik battled with injuries and ineffectiveness at times in 2025.

Vizzina's coming-out party was the game against SMU, where Clemson lost by Vizzina passed for 317 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, Vizzina was 45 for 71 passing for 406 yards and four touchdowns against an interception. The veteran passer has bided his time and is the likely heir apparent to Klubnik as QB1.

Redshirt freshman Chris Denson could make a run at the Clemson QB job. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Denson may well be his toughest competition. A three-star recruit, Denson ran for 106 yards against Furman last year in a rare instance of spot duty. He also was 4-for-4 for 22 yards and a score through the air. Kenyon praised Denson's "dual threat ability."

Swinney's job security may tip the decision. Kenyon notes that "patience is thinning" around the Clemson program. While Vizzina is the safe choice, the high-ceiling dual-threat skills of Denson might make the situation difficult to close out.

Swinney has lost 14 games over the past three seasons after losing just 13 total games in the previous eight seasons. A 7-6 mark in 2025 was the program's worst finish in 15 seasons. Might Swinney go with the younger player whose running ability could unlock opposing defenses in a way that struggling passers haven't been able to touch? That question will follow Clemson into and possibly through fall camp.