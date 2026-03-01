Former No. 1 QB Prospect Working Through 'Dramatic College Career'

Mayhem reigned across the college football landscape in the form of the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle.

Of the thousands of players that entered the portal during its two-week window in early January, no position group received more attention than the quarterbacks. Some quarterbacks transferred in search of better NIL deals than what their previous Power Four stops offered. Others simply searched for a way into the Power Four ranks.

One quarterback who searched for an opportunity to get back into the Power Four was former UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson, who committed to Syracuse. The Orange is the fourth team Nelson will suit up for in as many college football seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pounder ranked as a five-star prospect when he committed to USC in 2023. Future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Caleb Williams was the Trojans' starter that season, but with Miller Moss between Nelson and Williams, Nelson decided it was in his best interest to transfer in the 2024 offseason.

USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) before the game against the California Golden Bears | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Boise State was the first of the three schools for which Nelson ventured out of the portal. Maddux Madsen ultimately edged out Nelson for the Broncos' starting job, so Nelson's action was limited to blowout victories. In total, Nelson completed 12 of 17 passes for 128 yards and an interception in his lone season at Boise State.

UTEP became the first program to give Nelson the starting nod in 2025. In six games, Nelson passed for 1,163 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Miners decided to give the starting job back to Skyler Locklear in the middle of the season, a decision that forced Nelson to turn to the portal for a third time.

Syracuse is the first program Nelson has transferred to where he is not the favorite to win the starting job. Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports released a list of 12 high-profile transfers hoping for fresh starts to their college careers in 2026 on Saturday.

Nelson was the eighth player Jeyarajah mentioned on his list, specifically highlighting the constant changes of scenery and brewing quarterback competition.

"Nelson has undergone one of the most dramatic college careers in America, going from a five-star prospect at USC to a UTEP backup," Jeyarajah wrote. "Instead of resting on his laurels, Nelson is betting on himself by transferring to Syracuse to compete for reps under coach Fran Brown. It won't be easy with incumbent Steve Angeli returning for another season."

The Orange is coming off a disastrous 3-9 season that happened in large part because of the Achilles tear Angeli suffered in the win at Clemson in late September. In the four games Angeli started, Syracuse posted a 3-1 record while Angeli threw for 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.