No.16 Ranked Player in Utah Makes Statement Amid ‘Theft’ Accusations by Ja'Kobi Lane

As he prepares for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which officially begins on Thursday, Feb. 26, former USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane had one more thing he wanted to check off his list at the college level.

Earlier in the week, the All- Big Ten wide receiver took to social media to accuse three-star athlete Brawley Tuitupou of stealing his gear while he was on a visit to USC. An allegation that Tuitupou addressed on social media Tuesday evening.

"I want to address the situation that’s been discussed online and be clear about the facts,” Tuitupou wrote on Instagram. “I did not steal any gear, nor would I ever knowingly possess stolen property. The items in question were purchased by me in good faith, and I have documentation showing that I paid for them under the context that they had been obtained legitimately. At the time of purchase, I had no reason to believe they were connected to any issues.

"As soon as I learned there were questions surrounding the items, I began working to resolve the issue and return the items back to their rightful owners. I take my character and reputauion seriously, and anyone who knows me understands that I try my best to let integrity, faith and respect guide my actions."

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) talks to a coach. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Tuitupou also addressed Lane directly in the statement, and indicated he is using this incident as a chance to grow.

"I have a lot of respect for Ja'Kobi and would never intentionally do anything to disrespect him. I'm thankful the facts are coming to light, and I'm focused on moving forward to better myself both on and off of the field."

Lane called the situation "unacceptable," and issued a warning to other high school recruits who may get the same idea.

This kid stole my cleats and a bunch of stuff from the sc locker room. All yall kids out there just know this is simply unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/RW0FFEw8rU — Ja'Kobi Lane (@cantGuardJak1) February 23, 2026

While college football is filled with a lot of wacky traditions already, one of the more odd ones on the recruiting side of things is high schoolers attempting to secure gear from a college they visit. Whether it be asking current players for gloves or a towell, or simply attempting to snag whatever gear is left out, it isn't uncommon for equipment with team logos to go missing.

We even saw Colorado players get robbed during a game at UCLA in 2023, when recruits went into the locker room and stole jewelry.

Lane wasn't the only former college football star to express frustrations over the trend as former Seattle Seahawks safety Dion Bailey backed Lane's sentiment.

"Man, I really DISLIKED these type of recruits!! Truthfully you just had to ask and he more than likely would’ve gave you some stuff," wrote Bailey. "You don’t know what is special to him or what he can’t replace!! Man, I would be PISSED as well if I was Ja’Kobi!"

Hopefully, this instance can serve as a life lesson for all involved and even other recruits, but clearly, players are growing tired of the locker room thefts.