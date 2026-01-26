Gabe Jacas 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Gabe Jacas may not be a prospect that is a household name for fans starting to tune into draft coverage. His opponents over the past two seasons know him well and opposing offensive coordinators have had to plan to deal with him in the offensive gameplan.

Jacas, pronounced with a silent J, was a three star edge rusher out of Florida in the 2022 recruiting class. As a dual sport athlete in high school, Jacas won a state wrestling title his junior year in the 220lb class. His overall athletic profile fits the expectations of a high level wrestler and football player.

Illinois' defense has sent several players to the NFL in recent years and Jacas has been starting alongside them since midway through his freshman season in 2022.

Jacas is a well rounded and powerful presence along the defensive front. He is a weapon against short yardage situations with his explosive power capable of driving offensive lineman back and disrupting plays in the backfield.

I am very interested to see if Illinois Edge Gabe Jacas declares for the draft. He is currently waiting for draft grades to make a decision.

He's young and a solid pass rusher. But his run defense and his power/strength stands out. pic.twitter.com/fshiDkTUTa — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 12, 2024

As an edge setter, Jacas is a disciplined and quick processor against RPO’s and counters. He triggers quickly when reading the hand off and has improved in this area and appears lighter on his feet. He had a statistically down year in terms of tackles. Opposing offense's started to gameplan around Jacas or force RPO's down his throat to limit his impact and test his conditioning.

Illinois Edge rusher Gabe Jacas is well rounded. He is a good run defender with power. Watch him track this play, he's responsible for the QB if he keeps it. As soon as it's handed off, he triggers and takes down the RB. https://t.co/cMDJhnaZq8 pic.twitter.com/mLfsaJz39G — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 25, 2026

Jacas isn't overly flashy as a pass rusher, he will convert speed to power and drive tackles back. He will also utilize a rip and spin move but all from a base of power as a rusher. He has been a productive pass rusher with 28 career sacks and finished 2025 with 12.

Measurables

Name: Gabe Jacas (pronounced Ack-us)

Gabe Jacas (pronounced Ack-us) Height/weight/class: 6'3 270lbs, edge rusher, Senior

6'3 270lbs, edge rusher, Senior Awards: 2025 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2022 FWAA Freshman All-American

What Gabe Jacas does well

Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Has a good feel for where the quarterback is in the pocket and rushes effectively off of the movement

Shows ability to change direction quickly and chase down ball carriers from the side

High effort player with motor constantly running

Good athletic base with room for improvement in technique

Where Gabe Jacas can improve

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; (17) sacks Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Pad level is inconsistent which will lead to missed opportunities to collapse rushing lanes against pullers

Leaves his feet to attempt tackles leading to misses or missed opportunities

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #8 edge rusher

Expected draft round: Third

Summary

Gabe Jaca has played a lot of football and been a consistent producer. He lacks an elite trait that sets him apart but still has room to grow and technique to sharpen. He has a knack for the finding the quarterback and shares similar production to fellow edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. with each finishing the year with 12 sacks and a near identical pass rush productivity rate.

Jacas should be able to step into a edge room rotation early in his career and make an impact on special teams. If he lands in a good defensive room with a good defensive line coach he can quickly carve out a larger role on defense.