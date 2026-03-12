Joel Klatt Blown Away by Big Ten LB’s Performance at 2026 NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has shifted the national draft conversation after a historic performance from Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. While several prospects improved their standing, none made a larger jump than the former Buckeyes standout.

Styles arrived at the event already considered a first-round talent, but his physical testing numbers have moved him into the top-tier of elite prospects. National analysts are now debating whether his ceiling extends into the top five picks of the upcoming draft.

His performance is part of a larger trend of dominant defensive talent coming out of the Big Ten. Styles led an Ohio State unit that many considered the best defense in college football last season.

Joel Klatt blown away by Sonny Styles at 2026 NFL Combine

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt named Styles his top draft riser of all combine participants following an on-field workout he described as "bonkers." Klatt questioned if the display was the best in the history of the event.

"I think it might have been the best combine ever," Klatt said. He noted that Styles was already a first-round player who "pops off the tape," but his willingness to compete despite his high grade stood out.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound linebacker recorded a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. He added a 43.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-2-inch broad jump.

These numbers put him in rare company nationally. His vertical jump was better than Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson’s 2007 mark and only 1.5 inches off the all-time combine record.

Klatt highlighted Styles' transition from safety to linebacker as a key part of his development. He praised the linebacker's leadership as a "block recipient" who wore the number zero at Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The best defense in America was led by Sonny Styles," Klatt said. He added that Styles has "all the intangibles" and "freak athleticism" that removes any concerns for NFL organizations.

The performance impacts the national landscape by solidifying the Buckeyes' reputation as a premier defensive factory. Styles' former teammate, Arvell Reese, also ran a 4.46, giving Ohio State two of the fastest linebackers in the class.

Styles is expected to be a high-impact player at the next level, with some scouts comparing his versatility to Fred Warner. His ability to cover and stop the run makes him a unique asset for modern NFL defenses.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh.