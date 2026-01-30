Garrett Nussmeier 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Garrett Nussmeier is one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in this draft class. He has been the LSU Tigers starting quarterback for two years but unfortunately was slowed in 2025 due to injury.

Nussmeier is the son of longtime coach Doug Nussmeier, who is currently the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. Garrett Nussmeier plays the position as would be expected from a high level coaches son.

Nussmeier is not a small quarterback but he is at the lower end in terms of physical measurements when it comes to the NFL. His play is disciplined and smooth. He will be labelled the optimal "point guard" and ball distributor for a fast paced and timing based offense.

Many analysts will also label Nussmeier as "pro-ready" almost as a slight due to a follow up question over his physical ceiling. Nussmeier wont have the strongest arm in the NFL. His arm strength is adequate but not overpowering.

Nussmeier is a high level processor and he sees what defenses in front of him are trying to do. He is in command at the line of scrimmage where he will call out protections, correct alignments and make adjustments.

As a passer, Nussmeier delivers an on time and catchable ball. He throws deep passes with accuracy and loft for the wide receiver to adjust. He additionally throws intermediate routes with good timing and layers the throws over linebackers well.

2025 did not go well for Nussmeier or LSU. Nussmeier suffered an abdominal injury sometime in August and he tried to play through the injury all season. He was eventually benched for his own health with four games to go.

Nussmeier arrived healthy at the Senior Bowl and appears ready to show the NFL that 2025 should not define him. He may not wow with his physical traits but he can operate an offense at a high level.

Nice slide and rip here by Nussmeier. pic.twitter.com/MoT0gvYraO — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 29, 2026

Measurables

Name: Garret Nussmeier

Garret Nussmeier Height/weight/class: 6'1 202lbs, quarterback, 5th year senior

6'1 202lbs, quarterback, 5th year senior Awards: 2024 Charles McClendon Award (Team MVP), 2024 MVP of the ReliaQuest Bowl, and 2024 MVP of the Texas Bowl

What Garrett Nussmeier does well

David Leong-Imagn Images

Intelligent and in command, displays advanced processing of the defense in front of him

Touch throws are layered in and catchable giving wide receivers a chance to make a play

Quick and decisive operating the offense

Tough and will take a hit to get a pass off from the pocket

Where Garrett Nussmeier can improve

Nicole Hester/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does not have the arm strength to rifle throws into tight windows but tries to do it anyways at times

He is shorter for an NFL quarterback and has trouble seeing over the line when pressure up the middle in effective.

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #3 quarterback

Expected draft round: Second

Summary

Garrett Nussmeier entered 2025 with lofty expectations and overblown draft hype. He is still a very good quarterback when healthy. His ceiling is physically limited. However, if he is dropped into a situation with a good offensive system and weapons around him, there is no reason he can not thrive and win as as starter in the NFL.

As the NFL world witnessed with the return of 44 year old Philip Rivers this season, there are many ways to play quarterback. Nussmeier may not have the physical tools to dominate games on his own but he has a high football IQ and displays command of an offensive operation leading to winning football.