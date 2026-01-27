Most disappointing Senior Bowl measurements for college football stars

Now that the college football season has concluded with Indiana’s National Championship game victory over Miami, the best players who just finished their final collegiate seasons are preparing for the NFL Draft. One of the top Draft preparation showcases is the Panini Senior Bowl, played in Mobile, Ala.

Saturday will be the 76th playing of the Senior Bowl, which played its inaugural all-star game in 1950. The 2026 game will be televised by the NFL Network, with kickoff coming at 2:30 pm CT. The players participating in the game have already reported to Mobile, however, with practices getting underway Tuesday, January 27.

The majority of players reported to the Senior Bowl on Monday, January 26, and among the initial duties on their agenda was to get official measurements. College football rosters often inflate measurables for their star players, and NFL scouts appreciate getting reliable numbers on prospects they are evaluating.

Here are the prospects who did not start off Senior Bowl week well, starting with Vanderbilt’s Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Diego Pavia.

Diego Pavia, QB

Diego Pavia was listed at 6'0" 207 lbs this season.



His official Senior Bowl measurements:

5’9 7/8”

198 pounds pic.twitter.com/wyX9OXgcGR — Underdog (@Underdog) January 26, 2026

Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia is no stranger to making headlines, and he was the first player to cause a buzz from the Senior Bowl this week when official measurements were released. The Vanderbilt roster lists the senior quarterback at 6-0, 207 pounds, but Pavia measured just 5-9 ⅞ and 198 this week in Mobile, which immediately sparked a string of online memes regarding his short stature.

Pavia led Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record, including the most wins in program history, and was one of four finalists in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, finishing second overall to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. Pavia announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft on January 14, but his stock is already dropping with the disappointing height revelations from the Senior Bowl.

LT Overton, DE

LT Overton (22) was a productive edge rusher for both Alabama and Texas A&M during his collegiate career, but may have trouble finding a fit in the NFL. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Although overshadowed by the Pavia discussion, Alabama defensive end LT Overton’s official height measurements were also disappointing and are sure to raise more questions about his fit in the NFL. The Alabama roster listed Overton at 6-5 and 278 pounds this past season. That weight was right on, but Overton measured in over two inches shorter at 6-2 ¾.

A five-star prospect out of high school, Overton burst on the national college football recruiting scene early in his prep career and ultimately graduated high school a year early. He lived up to the hype during his four year collegiate career at Texas A&M and Alabama, tallying 132 tackles and seven sacks. As he translates to the NFL, though, his shorter stature is already generating debate about his positional fit at the next level.

Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE

Boston College EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins measured under 6-foot-3 and just 229 pounds at the Senior Bowl this week. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Boston College roster did not get too out of line with edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins’ measurables, but any drop from those numbers was going to be disappointing. Hutchins was already on the small side to play at the line of scrimmage with a listed size of 6-3, 240 pounds, but he checked into Mobile at only 6-2.5 and 229 pounds.

Hutchins started 16 games over the last two seasons for the Eagles, tallying 66 tackles and 5.5 sacks. NFL scouts are going to have a difficult time seeing how he fits into an NFL defense, however, unless he can add more weight without sacrificing athleticism. Hutchins is also an older player, having completed four full seasons as well as a redshirt year in college, so that further lends concern about his ability to add more weight in the future.

Chandler Rivers, CB

A move to nickel is likely for Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers because of his height when he transitions to the NFL. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

A third team Associated Press All-American in 2024 and second team All-ACC performer in 2025, Chandler Rivers had a productive four-year career as part of the Duke Blue Devils program, finishing with 223 tackles and seven interceptions. Rivers’ measurements down in Mobile did not stray far from how he was listed on his college’s roster, but at 5-9 ⅜ and 185 it was still not the best news.

Rivers is likely a nickel corner at the next level, and may be reserved strictly for zone coverage. While he is praised for his speed and ball skills, that lack of height makes it difficult for him to man-up outside NFL wide receivers the likes of DK Metcalf and Nico Collins. Rivers found a way to be productive at the collegiate level, but he may have to prove himself again this week in Mobile or wait around awhile to hear his name on Draft Week.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB

NFL scouts will have to determine whether Garrett Nussmeier's frame can stand up to the physicality he will face at the next level. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Considered a potential first-rounder and a Heisman Trophy candidate coming into the 2025 season for LSU, Garrett Nussmeier’s stock dropped considerably in what was an overall disastrous season for the Tigers. Confirmation of his size from the Senior Bowl is not likely to help matters for the plummeting quarterback, even in a Draft considered weak at the position.

Nussmeier’s official measurements from Mobile were 6-1 and 202 pounds. The height could be acceptable, but his narrow frame brings up questions how he will handle the physicality of the NFL. Nussmeier’s father, Doug, is a veteran offensive coordinator in the NFL, so Garrett likely knows what it takes to succeed at that level, but all the football IQ in the game does not matter if the body is not ready to take the hits.