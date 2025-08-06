Garrett Nussmeier viral injury rumors are fake news, LSU insider reveals
After rumors emerged that LSU star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was seriously injured in the team’s fall football camp, an insider close to the team has revealed that was fake news.
Nussmeier did not suffer a major injury during Wednesday’s practice despite reports to the contrary that went viral today, The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander reported.
Another insider confirmed that Nussmeier was not seriously banged up by whatever happened on the field.
“Yeah, he’s fine... These people are unreal,” one person inside the LSU football team told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.
Concern suddenly emerged and went viral across social media surrounding Nussmeier’s condition after news of his departure from LSU’s practice, with some reports claiming that the quarterback had to be helped off the field.
Nussmeier heading into Year 2
A redshirt senior, Nussmeier is heading into his second season as LSU’s starting quarterback after declining to enter his name in the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this year.
His first showing as the Tigers’ starter was one to remember, as he engineered a passing offense that finished the season ranked seventh nationally in total production.
Nussmeier passed for 4,052 yards and scored 29 touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions last season, completing 64.2 percent of his pass attempts in 2024.
The fifth-year player made history as the first LSU quarterback ever to pass for at least 4,000 yards in a season and return the next year.
What he means to LSU in 2025
Nussmeier’s return bodes well for LSU’s offense since the program lost out on the commitment of five-star quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood, who flipped to Michigan in the 2025 cycle.
Having his quarterback return under center will be an important foundation for head coach Brian Kelly to build on as he enters a pivotal year in his tenure after going 9-4 last season.
Nussmeier entered the No. 1 position after Jayden Daniels declared for the NFL Draft late last year, thrust into the starting gig for the Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
He impressed in that debut, throwing for 395 yards and 3 touchdown passes in a win over Wisconsin, and went on to throw for over 400 yards in 2 games while hitting 64 percent of his pass attempts.
LSU looks poised for a run
It’s true that LSU appears to be in an ideal situation to make a run at the SEC championship and at what would be Kelly’s first College Football Playoff appearance with the school.
Wide receiver should be a position of strength for the offense again, with leading target Aaron Anderson returning to the rotation alongside noted incoming transfers like Barion Brown and Nic Anderson.
