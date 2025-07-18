Swedish college football recruit makes decision between Georgia, Florida, Auburn
Georgia football just added a top international recruit to its 2026 class.
Four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone has committed to the Bulldogs over finalists Florida and Auburn, among others, he announced on Friday.
Sone is based in Sweden but originally hails from Cameroon and played the 2024 football season at Blue Ridge High School in the state of Virginia.
“I’m putting every international kid on the map, shout-out to Sweden and Cameroon,” Sone told Rivals recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett.
Sone is considered the No. 15 overall defensive lineman prospect in the country, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
The defensive tackle hopeful is ranked as the No. 130 overall player in the nation and as the fourth-best recruit from Virginia, according to that average.
Sone is an intriguing addition for Georgia. The player visited with the program in June and also received offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 316-pound player is ranked as the No. 20 defensive lineman in the country for the 2026 cycle, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Sone is part of PPI Recruits, an organization that helps place foreign football players in America and get recruited by schools in the United States.
The group also helped defensive lineman Jayden-Jamal Hanne, a player with German and Nigerian background, who is the No. 56 prospect from California.
Georgia sits in the No. 2 position in the 2026 college football recruiting rankings, according to On3 Sports and the 247Sports Composite.
