Georgia Snubbed From Top 5 in Preseason 2026 College Football Rankings

Over the past decade, Kirby Smart has built one of the most dominant forces in college football at Georgia.

In Smart's sixth year on the job, the Bulldogs broke a national championship drought that spanned four decades. Georgia followed up its 2021 run with a perfect season in 2022, featuring a 65-7 national championship victory. That win marked the first repeat of a national champion since Alabama won consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012.

Despite early exits from the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons, Georgia has remained atop the SEC with its victories in the conference championship game. With 14 starters returning from the 2025 roster, the Bulldogs are poised to take a leap forward on the national stage in 2026.

George Wrighster III lists Georgia outside his top five preseason teams

Former Oregon tight end George Wrighster III unveiled his preseason top 25 rankings on a recent edition of "The Unafraid Show." The Bulldogs missed out on the top five in Wrighster's rankings, coming in at No. 7 instead.

"Kirby Smart has NFL defensive backs, linemen, and NFL bodies all over this roster. But Georgia, they don't feel quite as overwhelming as the peak Georgia teams, and a lot of that has to do with their quarterback, Gunner Stockton," Wrighster said.

"Last year, this offense looked like it was built to protect him and use him as a battering ram instead of having an offense that's opened up. If he's able to take the next step in Mike Bobo's offense and be a high-end passer and add to his mobility and running style as well, this will make them a playoff team, and not just a playoff team, but a playoff threat."

Who did Wrighster rank ahead of Georgia?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas was the only SEC team ranked ahead of Georgia at No. 5. From a talent standpoint, Texas and Georgia are relatively even, but coaching cannot be overlooked; the Bulldogs have won all three meetings since the Longhorns joined the league, and the two regular-season meetings were rather one-sided.

In the Big Ten, Wrighster ranked Oregon (No. 1), Ohio State (No.3) and Indiana (No. 6) ahead of Georgia. The Ducks are on par with the Bulldogs when it comes to returning talent, although Dan Lanning has yet to bring the program its first national title.

Both Ohio State and Indiana have won national titles more recently under their current head coaches than Georgia. The Buckeyes are a reliable choice to win the Big Ten title each year, and Curt Cignetti's transformation of the Hoosiers from a losing program to national champions is one of the most remarkable coaching jobs in college football history.

Notre Dame (No. 2) and Miami (No. 4) were the other programs Wrighster ranked ahead of Georgia in his preseason top 25. The Fighting Irish are one of several Power Four teams with 14 returning starters from 2025, and they are the only team in the top six with a head-to-head victory over Georgia since the Bulldogs' first national title under Smart.

The Hurricanes' run in the 2026 College Football Playoff has given them plenty of momentum heading into this season. Miami is upgrading at quarterback with its acquisition of Darian Mensah, and a relatively friendly schedule should facilitate another College Football Playoff run.