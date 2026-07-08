5 SEC Freshmen Ready to Break Out in the 2026 College Football Season

The Southeastern Conference has never been short on college football talent, but certain freshman classes carry a different kind of energy.

The 2026 cycle brought a wave of prospects who skipped the normal learning curve during spring practices, turning heads from Knoxville to Baton Rouge.

A handful of first-year SEC players, some also highlighted by Brad Crawford of CBS Sports, are positioned not just to contribute but to become defining figures for programs with championship aspirations.

These five stand out above the rest.

Faizon Brandon, QB, Tennessee

The quarterback competition in Knoxville has become one of the most compelling storylines heading into fall camp, and a true freshman is at its center.

Sources told CBS Sports it has grown increasingly likely that Brandon could be a Day 1 starter, with the five-star out of Greensboro, N.C., building clear momentum over redshirt freshman George MacIntyre this spring.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass during the Orange and White game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This kid's got moxie," one source said. "He's got the ability obviously, but he's also got that moxie, personality and confidence."

OutKick's Trey Wallace reported the term "Hail Mary" was circulating around the program to describe MacIntyre's chances of winning the job. Heupel's offense returns eight starters from the SEC's highest-scoring unit in 2025. Brandon went 33-1 as a prep starter and has not looked out of place for a single moment since arriving in Knoxville.

Jermaine Bishop, WR, Texas

There may not be a more versatile freshman in the country than the Willis, Texas, native who has already forced his coaching staff to think beyond one side of the ball.

Bishop was one of the standouts from spring camp, earning reps as both a receiver and punt returner. Sarkisian plans to let him work at defensive back this summer, comparing the approach to how he developed Devonta Smith and Adoree' Jackson.

"Jermaine is a fantastic football player," Sarkisian said. "He's a young man who's got an extremely high football IQ."

Post-spring projections place him second at the slot behind Emmett Mosley. With Arch Manning under center and Texas chasing a national title, Bishop is too talented to leave on the sideline.

Lamar Brown, DL, LSU

LSU's first No. 1 overall signee since Leonard Fournette in 2014 grew up playing high school games in the shadow of Tiger Stadium, and now he gets to play inside it.

Brown arrives at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds as a consensus five-star with one of only eight five-star-plus ratings in the Rivals composite nationally.

With Gabriel Reliford injured, Brown slides into immediate rotation opposite Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen on the edge.

Reports indicate he has been working out with former LSU coach Ed Orgeron since arriving on campus this summer. Lane Kiffin's defense needs pass rush depth, and the Erwinville native is built to provide it from Day 1.

EJ Crowell, RB, Alabama

Alabama's ground game ranked among the worst in the country in 2025, and Crowell is the most anticipated answer to that problem.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound true freshman reclassified from the 2027 class and won Alabama Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year honors after rushing for 2,632 yards and 35 touchdowns on 209 carries last season.

EJ Crowell, of Jackson High School, is named Alabama’s Mr. Football during the ASWA Awards Banquet in Montgomery, Ala. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He missed most of spring practice with an injury but is expected to be full go in fall camp.

With Jam Miller gone, the backfield is open. Crowell is expected to enter the rotation immediately and could develop into the featured back by midseason, giving Kalen DeBoer's offense a downhill runner it has been missing.

Kaiden Prothro, TE, Georgia

Georgia's tight end room is already one of the deepest in college football, and Prothro forced his way into the conversation during his very first spring on campus.

The Bowdon, Ga., native led all Bulldogs pass-catchers in receiving during G-Day, prompting the staff to commit to deploying him in the slot to accelerate his path to the field. At 6-foot-6 with 10-inch hands, he exits high school as Georgia's all-time leader in career touchdown receptions with 66.

"These guys are on the freak show UGA plays early, be gone in three years track if they keep doing what they're doing," a source told CBS Sports this spring. Prothro is already living up to that billing.