Georgia store selling off Carson Beck football merch at big discount
Anyone interested in scoring some cheap Carson Beck merchandise can get a serious discount after the Georgia campus announced a new price on the former Bulldog quarterback’s gear.
The bookstore on Georgia’s campus is now selling its Carson Beck merch for 25 percent off, as shown in a picture shared by On3 Sports.
The store offers a range of products from Beck’s jersey to some NIL stock, although it’s hard to imagine there’ll be too many Georgia football fans lining up to get it.
Beck started at quarterback for Georgia the last two seasons, although his numbers were more inconsistent this past fall even though the Bulldogs still won the SEC Championship.
But his 2024 season came to an abrupt end after suffering a serious arm injury on the last play of the first half of that game and wasn’t able to take the field in the College Football Playoff.
After that, it was expected Beck would declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but he changed course and instead transferred to Miami, where he’s expected to start for the Hurricanes this fall.
Beck completed over 64 percent of his passes last season, covering 3,485 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
But that was a decrease in output from the year before, when Beck hit 72.4 percent of his attempts for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns with 6 interceptions.
That’s all a distant memory now for Georgia fans, who can get a discount on any souvenirs from the Beck era if they’re interested.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams