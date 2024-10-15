SEC chief reacts after Kirby Smart shoved MSU player
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart should have been penalized after he physically shoved Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren in Saturday’s game, according to new comments made by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
While he acknowledged that Smart shoving the player was likely not intentional, it still should have resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the coach.
“Coaches cannot make contact with an opposing player. This play should have resulted in enforcement of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty,” Sankey said, via The Athletic.
“As Kirby discussed in his press conference today, he has appropriately reached out to Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and quarterback Michael Van Buren. I am confident the contact was not intentional and the clear expectation is this conduct will not happen again.”
SEC Network cameras caught Smart running down the sideline in an apparent rage and looking to speak to either the line judge of Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and in the process coming into physical contact with Van Buren and shoving him.
After the game, Smart said he was looking to speak with Schumann and did not recall the incident.
“I think I was going after Schumann,” Smart said after the game.
“I was trying to get Schumann’s attention. We were trying to change personnel. I think it’s the play they came over to our sideline and was trying to get Schumann’s attention. But, no, I don’t really remember it.”
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams