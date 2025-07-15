Kirby Smart addresses Will Muschamp’s role after Georgia media guide omission
Georgia football updated its support staff members in its new media guide released ahead of SEC Media Days, and Will Muschamp’s name was notably absent.
That naturally led to speculation that Muschamp was no longer with the Bulldogs program, but head coach Kirby Smart corrected the record on that score.
“Will is still with us,” Smart said, via Georgia Bulldogs On SI.
“He’s still going to help us. I guess Leland left him off the media guide. Y’all gonna have to take that up with him.”
Muschamp did take a scaled back role with his alma mater last season after a decision to spend more time with his family and be with his son during his freshman year as a quarterback at Vanderbilt.
He served in a defensive analyst role with Georgia, spending game week with the team but not with the players on game days, although he returned to the sideline for the postseason.
Muschamp joined the program in 2021 as special teams coordinator, moving to a co-defensive coordinator role in 2022 and 2023, and then to an analyst position in 2024.
Glenn Schumann, who previously served as a co-defensive coordinator, has since moved into the role full time.
--