Georgia loses deputy QB coach Montgomery VanGorder to Philadelphia Eagles: report
One of the voices in Georgia’s quarterback room as the team transitions to Gunner Stockton as its starter won’t be there in 2025.
Bulldogs assistant quarterbacks coach Montgomery VanGorder will depart the program to take a position as an offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to CBS Sports.
VanGorder has been with the Georgia football program since the 2019 season and taken a number of responsibilities with the team, from quality control to the assistant quarterback coach position.
He is also said to have played a direct role in executing Georgia’s recruiting strategy at the quarterback position over the last few years, and was important in the acquisition of Ryan Montgomery and Jared Curtis for the Bulldogs.
VanGorder’s coaching career began after his own playing career, initially at Notre Dame under head coach Brian Kelly before transferring to Youngstown State.
Georgia is embarking on a major change at the quarterback position entering the 2025 season, as Stockton is set to inherit the starting role from former two-year starter Carson Beck.
Beck was injured in the first half of the SEC Championship Game and unable to play during Georgia’s run in the College Football Playoff before ultimately transferring to Miami.
Now one of the more important voices in the Bulldogs’ QB rotation is out of the picture as the program looks ahead to that transition.
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams