Georgia LB among prospects who improved their 2026 NFL Draft stock in Week 7
As ever, in the high stakes world of college football, Week 7 saw NFL Draft stock rise for a handful of top prospects, especially those in the Big Ten and SEC. Here's a rundown of five players who saw their 2026 NFL Draft stock jump in Week 7.
CJ Allen, Georgia LB
Allen and the Bulldogs rallied from a deficit to post an important win at Auburn and he was a massive part of the show. The 6'1" linebacker had a game-high 10 tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss with a sack. Given the number of former Georgia defenders starring int the NFL, it's not hard to imagine Allen doing the same soon.
Kadyn Proctor, Alabama OT
Proctor has taken his fair share of hits from critics charging that the massive 6'7". 360-plus pound tackle has underperformed. He has improved steadily since Alabama's Week 1 embarrassment and the package of plays for Proctor, who took a Wildcat snap at QB against Missouri and rumbled for a first down, is a fun way to highlight his athleticism and upside. He's still largely a work in progress, but has shown steady improvement through 2025 and is still a plausible first-round pick.
Elijah Sarratt, Indiana WR
Fernando Mendoza is the Draft riser who everyone is talking about, and justifiably so. But Sarratt is the player catching many of those passes, and the 6'1" wideout deserves more NFL talk. In his last two games, Sarratt has put up 156 and 121 yards against Iowa and Oregon, two of the more physical and talented secondaries in the Big Ten. He's not the biggest or fastest player in the nation, but he's a steady pass catcher whose NFL chances are improving by the game.
Damon Wilson, Missouri DE
From Georgia defenders to former Georgia defenders, there's no question who was making an impact in Week 7. Wilson had a pair of sacks against Alabama, which bumps him to 5.5 on the season, equalling his total last year at UGA. The 6'4", 250 pound standout is climbing NFL Draft boards with each productive game.
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M DE
It was a good week for SEC pass rushers. Howell, who transferred over from Bowling Green after 2023, is playing an increasingly important role for the Aggies. Howell had a sack in Week 7 against Florida, which makes his third straight SEC game with at least one sack and gives him an SEC-best eight sacks on the season. He's increasingly projected into the late first round of the Draft.