Georgia Tech trolls Florida State using EA Sports College Football 25 after upset
It took one game for there to be a huge upset in the 2024 college football season after Georgia Tech used a last-second field goal to take down No. 10 Florida State in the Week 0 opener Saturday.
Tech proved the more physical team on both sides of the ball, scoring early and staying with the Seminoles the whole game. And predictably, it had some fun celebrating the big win.
The team's social media page posted a graphic reusing a look from EA Sports College Football 25 with the caption "Error!" and a picture of a player disconnecting from the game.
"The connection to your peer has been lost," the image reads.
Florida State opened the Week 0 game with a scoring drive capped off by Lawrance Toafili's touchdown run, after which the Seminoles secured the two-point conversion and the 8-0 lead.
DJ Uiagalelei struggled in his Florida State debut, posting under 200 yards passing and not throwing any touchdowns while rushing for 1.2 yards on average.
Haynes King went 11 for 16 passing for Tech, averaging 9.1 yards in the air and while he didn't score, Jamal Haynes ran for two touchdowns and Zach Pyron for a third.
And with that, our first AP top-10 team has suffered a loss just one Saturday into the season.
Not that the defeat should doom the Seminoles' playoff hopes right away. The expanded College Football Playoff means a team can still qualify even with a loss or two.
But the upset does narrow the margin of error for Florida State going forward.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams