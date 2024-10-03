Georgia vs. Auburn football injury report for Wednesday
A total of seven players have been ruled out of the Georgia vs. Auburn game this Saturday on the updated injury report that saw the teams list over a dozen players on Wednesday.
Wide receiver London Humphreys and running back Roderick Robinson were designated as out by the Bulldogs for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Humphrey is dealing with a case of mononucleosis, according to reports, while Robinson is still dealing with the effects of a knee injury he sustained in fall camp.
Offensive guard Tate Ratledge and linebacker Smael Mondon are also declared out for the game.
Ratledge suffered an ankle injury in the Kentucky game and underwent tightrope surgery.
Wide receiver Sacovie White was among three Georgia players who were listed as questionable.
Defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall are the other two who are questionable to play.
Williams missed games against Tennessee Tech and Kentucky with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against Clemson, but played 25 snaps against Alabama last week.
Auburn listed three players as out for the game, including defensive backs Tyler Scott and Champ Anthony in addition to tight end Brandon Frazier.
Offensive lineman Izavion Miller was Auburn’s sole questionable player on the report.
Three defensive players and a specialist received the probable designation, indicating they will likely play against Georgia this week.
Defensive back Jerrin Thompson, and linebackers Dorian Mausi, Jr. and Jalen McLeod are probable, as is place kicker Alex McPherson.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
