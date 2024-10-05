Grayson McCall injury: NC State star carted off after scary hit
NC State quarterback Grayson McCall was carted off the field in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Wake Forest after taking a major hit while scrambling on a play and sustaining an apparent head injury.
McCall took the ball and ran on a 3rd and 11 play but was sandwiched between three Wake defenders and his helmet flew off as a result of the violent collision.
The quarterback remained down on the field for several minutes while receiving attention from NC State medical staff, who fitted him with a neck brace after the scary injury.
McCall was able to move his arms and hugged his parents before being carted off the field, holding up two fingers but keeping his eyes covered as he went into the tunnel.
During the broadcast, it was revealed that McCall was taken to a local hospital.
McCall sustained a similar hit while playing for Coastal Carolina last season, also resulting in him being taken to the hospital and then diagnosed with a concussion.
That injury was serious enough for McCall to contemplate his future football career, but he opted to use his final year of NCAA eligibility by transferring to NC State this season.
Coming into Saturday’s game, McCall had completed almost 67 percent of his pass attempts for 476 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the Wolfpack’s first 3 games.
He surpassed 10,000 career passing yards in 5 seasons at Coastal Carolina, and threw 88 touchdown passes, earning Sun Belt Player of the Year honors in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
CJ Bailey, who started the last 2 games against Clemson and Northern Illinois when McCall was out before, went into the game at quarterback.
