Greg McElroy declares college football’s new Heisman Trophy frontrunner
The race for college football’s top individual honor may have found a new frontrunner. On Sunday’s episode of Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza has surged to the top of the Heisman Trophy race after his game-winning drive at Penn State.
The moment that sealed it came with 1:51 left, Indiana trailing 24–20, and 80 yards to go. Mendoza’s poise under pressure produced a drive that will live in Bloomington lore. He completed four passes, then delivered a soaring strike to receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the back of the end zone for the 27–24 win. Replay confirmed Cooper’s toe-tap miracle, and the Hoosiers stayed unbeaten.
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti called it “the most improbable victory I have ever been a part of.” McElroy called it something else entirely—a defining Heisman moment that might shape the rest of the season.
Greg McElroy Details Why Fernando Mendoza Is the Heisman Favorite
“The Heisman race is starting to narrow,” McElroy said. “Fernando Mendoza has now taken the lead at +160 to bring home the most coveted individual award in all of sports, and understandably too. That drive… what he just did on the road in Happy Valley is something they’ll be talking about forever.”
McElroy praised Mendoza’s mental toughness and ability to deliver when everything seemed lost. “The Heisman is often awarded to a guy that has moments, memorable moments in which they carry their team to victory,” he said. “He is currently the favorite, understandably so.”
The former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst noted that some voters may weigh the opponent’s record, but said the performance itself was undeniable. “If your Heisman moment comes against a team that’s 0–6 in the Big Ten, do we need to factor that in? I’m not saying I view it through that lens,” he said, “but some voters might.”
Mendoza’s performance and his unbeaten team have put him ahead of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, who sits at +185, and Alabama’s Ty Simpson, who remains in striking distance at 6–1.
McElroy also highlighted strong seasons from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, but said Mendoza’s moment “will be talked about forever.”
The Indiana Hoosiers will host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at noon ET on the Big Ten Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.