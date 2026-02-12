Greg McElroy Names College Football Playoff Contender in a ‘Really Tricky Spot’

The quarterback room in Oxford is currently defined by a significant lack of clarity as the program prepares for its next championship run. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently identified this roster as being in a particularly difficult position during a recent episode of his podcast.

Roster management in the modern era of the sport requires a delicate balance between high school recruiting and aggressive portal additions. This program has seen a flurry of movement this winter, including a coaching staff overhaul and the arrival of numerous high-profile transfers intended to keep the team in the national conversation.

The primary concern centers on a signal-caller whose future remains uncertain due to an ongoing legal dispute over his eligibility.

Without a confirmed starter, the team risks entering the spring without a cohesive offensive plan or a clear leader in the huddle.

McElroy emphasized the volatility currently surrounding the Rebels during his Always College Football show. He noted that the program is managing a transition following Austin Simmons's recent transfer to Missouri after losing his rotation spot, and the ongoing legal challenges from last season's star, Trinidad Chambliss.

"Then we finish by talking about the Ole Miss Rebels, and they are in the midst of crazy chaos, right?" McElroy said. "If you look at where Ole Miss is at right now, their starting quarterback going into last year, Austin Simmons, he enters the portal. He's now at Missouri. Well, he lost the job in-season to Trinidad Chambliss. And I'm not sure there's a room in college football right now with more uncertainty around the quarterback spot because right now, uncertainty is a real challenge.

"Uncertainty delays identity, and when you don't know who's going to be out there for you, then that's going to be a really tricky spot."

The situation for Chambliss is currently being decided in a Calhoun County courtroom, where a judge is weighing evidence regarding a medical hardship waiver. If the legal outcome is unfavorable for the veteran, the coaching staff will have to look toward a newcomer who recently arrived from an SEC rival.

"So, you go and you are hoping that Trinidad Chambliss will be there," McElroy explained. "We'll find out, hopefully later this week, whether he'll be able to play or not. If not, you're going with Deuce Knight, who was brought in in the portal from Auburn to be your guy moving forward."

While the quarterback room is in flux, defensive coordinator Pete Golding has secured several major wins in the portal to bolster the other side of the ball. The program successfully signed cornerback Jay Crawford from Auburn and wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. from Syracuse to address immediate needs.

According to 247Sports, the Rebels currently boast the second-ranked transfer class in the nation, featuring top-tier additions like linebacker Keaton Thomas and safety Joenel Aguero. However, as McElroy suggested, the high-end talent may not matter if the offense cannot settle on a leader.

The Rebels opens their 2026 schedule against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 5.

