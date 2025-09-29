Greg McElroy criticizes SEC program's offense, QB play after Week 5 loss
The LSU Tigers entered Week 5 still viewed as one of the SEC’s top contenders, but their 24-19 defeat at Ole Miss showed major cracks in the offense. Once considered a unit capable of powering LSU to a national title run, the Tigers looked stagnant and error-prone in Oxford, where Lane Kiffin’s Rebels capitalized on LSU’s struggles and handed them their first loss of the season.
Much of the attention has centered on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who entered the year as a projected first-round pick and a possible Heisman Trophy candidate. Instead, the junior’s play has fallen well short of expectations. Against Ole Miss, he threw for 197 yards with one touchdown and an interception, missing several open receivers and failing to generate consistent momentum. LSU’s ground game, depleted by injuries to running back Caden Durham and right tackle Weston Davis, offered little support with just 57 rushing yards. The lack of balance forced Nussmeier into difficult situations that exposed both him and an offensive line that remains a work in progress.
During his Always College Football podcast, ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy did not mince words in his assessment of LSU’s offensive problems. He pointed directly to the quarterback’s inconsistency and the Tigers’ inability to establish an identity on that side of the ball.
McElroy Calls Out LSU’s Offensive Struggles
McElroy framed his comments as a major takeaway from the Tigers’ loss. “Takeaway number seven, LSU officially has problems on the offensive side of the football,” he said. “Now, the most urgent takeaway from this performance is the glaring lack of rhythm, lack of efficiency that we’ve seen from this group from start to finish.” He highlighted the failure to run the ball consistently, struggles in pass protection against three-man rushes, and a lack of accuracy from Nussmeier as critical concerns.
The former Alabama quarterback noted that injuries and inexperience on the offensive line have played a role, with four starters from last season drafted into the NFL. That turnover left LSU unable to control the line of scrimmage against Ole Miss, which pressured Nussmeier throughout the game. Even when he had time, McElroy said the quarterback missed too many throws, including a would-be touchdown to receiver Chris Hilton Jr. “There are a lot of misses right now when I watch Garrett Nussmeier,” he explained. “And even some of the throws that are caught are what we would consider to be quote misses.”
McElroy acknowledged that Nussmeier has been dealing with an abdominal injury that limited his early-season practice time, but he emphasized that LSU cannot afford for its most talented offensive player to be anything less than sharp. “He’s got to be better,” McElroy said. “He is their best offensive player and up to this point he has not been the guy that we expected him to be.”
Why LSU’s Loss Raises Bigger Concerns
The Rebels outgained the Tigers 480 to 254 in total yardage, with Division II transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss turning in a third straight 300-yard performance. Ole Miss controlled the tempo with 166 rushing yards, while LSU’s defense was left fatigued after repeated short drives by the offense. Head coach Brian Kelly admitted his team was out of sync, saying, “Every player on offense has got to play better — and then we have to be more consistent on defense.”
The defeat was particularly alarming given Ole Miss’ defensive struggles earlier in the year. Arkansas, a three-loss team, had piled up 526 yards on the Rebels two weeks earlier, but LSU failed to clear 200 passing yards. Nussmeier’s third interception of the season came in the first half and stalled momentum just as LSU threatened to build a two-score lead. Although freshman Harlem Berry scored late to cut the deficit, the Tigers’ failed two-point try left them chasing in the final minutes.
For LSU, the implications stretch beyond just one loss. A team that looked like the SEC’s best after beating Clemson in Week 1 now appears unbalanced, with a defense capable of competing but an offense unable to match. McElroy warned that unless the Tigers can find answers, they will struggle against opponents that can turn games into high-scoring contests.
“At some point that group’s got to get going,” he said. “Because they’re going to see some really good offenses that can score points and there’s going to be a game or two in which they got to win a track meet. Right now, I am not confident that LSU can win that track meet, even though guys have been open and plays and opportunities have been missed.”
The Tigers will return from their bye week to host South Carolina on Oct. 11 inside Tiger Stadium.