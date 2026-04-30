Greg McElroy Highlights Biggest Challenge for SEC Powerhouse Entering 2026

Greg McElroy has made it a point this offseason to identify the single defining question facing each SEC program in 2026. For LSU, his answer cuts right to the core of what Lane Kiffin is attempting to build in Baton Rouge.

McElroy shared his concern during his Always College Football podcast that it isn't just about injuries or depth. It's about whether a first-year head coach can manufacture team identity fast enough to matter when the calendar flips to September.

And given what's already unfolded this spring, that question feels urgent.

Lane Kiffin's culture test at LSU

McElroy put it plainly: "Lane Kiffin has never really done what he's being asked to do this year. He's never taken over a program and immediately been expected to compete for championships. That's different — that is genuinely different."

The numbers back that up. LSU absorbed one of the most transfer-heavy rosters in the country, with 39 new portal additions trying to find cohesion across just 15 spring practices. Kiffin himself compared the offense to an expansion team early in the spring.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt, recovering from a Lisfranc injury, did not take part in 7-on-7 work during media viewing portions of practice, though Kiffin noted that Leavitt's first 7-on-7 throw in the final spring scrimmage went for a long touchdown. Progress, but limited reps.

In Leavitt's absence, backup reps were split between Landen Clark, a Division II transfer from Elon and Husan Longstreet, a Southern Cal transfer. That's not exactly a typical SEC quarterback room in spring.

Sam Leavitt's health and LSU's CFP ceiling

McElroy drew a clean line: "If the culture is real and Sam Leavitt is healthy, LSU is a genuine College Football Playoff contender. But if the culture is still being installed in the first week or two of the season, that opener in Baton Rouge could be pretty revealing."

The closing stretch of spring offered some encouragement. Kiffin said the offense found rhythm in the final weeks and praised Leavitt specifically, calling him someone who truly loves the work: "He loves to go home at night and spend more time on football and things he can develop, not just physically but mentally also."

Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is working his way back from injury after transferring to LSU this offseason. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiffin also praised the new offensive linemen and their progress, which matters given that McElroy flagged the line rebuild as one of the program's most pressing structural concerns.

LSU also landed one of the top transfer portal classes in the country, including former Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, a player who adds immediate credibility to a defense already carrying some continuity under coordinator Blake Baker.

Kiffin built something real at Ole Miss. The culture question isn't whether he can do it — it's whether he can do it this fast. LSU opens the 2026 season against Clemson on September 5th at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.