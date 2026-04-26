Paul Finebaum Names SEC Program as Biggest Wild Card in College Football

The LSU Tigers are not easing into a new era. They are diving headfirst into it.

With Lane Kiffin now leading the program, LSU is attempting to end a six-year College Football Playoff drought while navigating one of the most pressure-filled transitions in the sport. This is not a rebuild. It is a reset with expectations already set at a championship level.

Kiffin arrives in Baton Rouge following a highly successful run at Ole Miss Rebels, where he went 55-19 over six seasons and turned the program into a legitimate SEC contender.

His tenure included four double-digit win seasons and a breakthrough moment in 2025 when Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

That success, however, came with an unusual ending. Kiffin accepted the LSU job before the postseason, leaving Ole Miss to finish its playoff run without him.

The Rebels still advanced to the semifinals with wins over Tulane and Georgia before falling to Miami, reinforcing just how strong the foundation Kiffin built had become.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, he is expected to replicate, and exceed, that success at LSU.

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the SEC Network analyst described LSU as the biggest wild card in the country, a label that captures both the potential and uncertainty surrounding the program.

"The wild card of all wild cards is LSU coming off a six-loss season," Finebaum said.

That inconsistency is exactly what LSU is trying to eliminate, and it has attacked the problem aggressively. The Tigers assembled the nation’s top-ranked transfer portal class, highlighted by quarterback Sam Leavitt and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

Those additions, combined with LSU’s existing talent base, have created immediate expectations that this team can compete at the highest level.

That is where the pressure begins.

LSU is not a program that operates with long timelines. Since 2000, it has won three national championships and established itself as one of the premier brands in college football. Even in years that fall short of that standard, the expectation remains the same: to compete for titles.

That reality is what ultimately cost Brian Kelly his job. Kelly produced solid seasons but never broke through to the College Football Playoff, and at LSU, “good” is rarely good enough.

Kiffin understands that better than anyone.

While he may be afforded some initial patience as he implements his system, that window will not stay open long. The investment in the roster, combined with the program’s history, has created a win-now environment that leaves little margin for error.

This is what makes LSU so intriguing entering the season.

The ceiling is obvious. Kiffin’s offensive system, paired with a talent-rich roster, gives the Tigers a legitimate path back into playoff contention. At the same time, the floor remains uncertain, especially coming off a six-loss season that exposed structural issues across the roster.

That combination is what defines a true wild card.

LSU could emerge as one of the top teams in the country, or it could continue to hover in the space between contender and disappointment. There is very little middle ground, and that is what makes this season so important.

Because at LSU, opportunity and pressure always arrive together. Kiffin has been given both. Now, he has to prove he can handle them.