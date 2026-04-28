Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Coach Who is 'Awkward'

LSU did not fire Brian Kelly because he failed. It moved on because he did not reach the standard.

A 34-14 record over four seasons would be celebrated at most programs. At LSU, it was not enough. The expectation in Baton Rouge is not consistent with winning. It is championship contention. When that did not materialize, the program made a decisive move and turned to Lane Kiffin.

That decision says everything about LSU’s mindset.

Kiffin arrives after transforming the Ole Miss Rebels into a legitimate contender. Over six seasons, he built one of the most dynamic offenses in the country and elevated a program that had long lived in the middle tier of the SEC.

His 55-19 record reflects both consistency and growth, culminating in a breakthrough 2025 season that ended with a College Football Playoff appearance.

Even his departure underscored the strength of what he built.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin accepted the LSU job before the postseason, yet Ole Miss continued its run, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs and advancing to the semifinals before falling to the Miami Hurricanes. That performance reinforced the idea that his system is sustainable and not dependent on his presence alone.

That is part of what LSU is buying. But the hire is not without questions.

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the SEC Network analyst pointed to Kiffin’s personality, describing him as awkward and not naturally inclined toward interpersonal communication. In a sport where relationships drive recruiting, culture and leadership, that could be viewed as a concern. It is also largely irrelevant.

"As far as Lane Kiffin being awkward, that's who he is," Finebaum said. "He's always been like that. It doesn't matter where he's been. He's the same person. He's not an extrovert. He doesn't like interpersonal communication. For some reason, he's been able to overcome that when it comes to recruiting because he's a very good recruiter."

Kiffin’s track record suggests that whatever perceived shortcomings exist in his personality have not limited his effectiveness.

He has consistently recruited at a high level, particularly in the transfer portal, and has shown an ability to connect with players in ways that translate to production on the field. Results tend to outweigh style.

That is especially true at a place like LSU, where the expectation is clear and uncompromising. The Tigers are not looking for a perfect personality fit. They are looking for a coach who can win at the highest level and do so consistently.

Kiffin has proven he can elevate a program. Now he must prove he can finish.

That is the final step that separates the good from the elite in college football. LSU has seen it before. Three of its last four coaches have won a national championship, reinforcing the idea that the resources, recruiting base and institutional support are already in place. What has been missing is the final breakthrough.

Kiffin’s offensive approach, adaptability and experience navigating the modern landscape of college football make him a logical choice to deliver it. But logic does not guarantee results, especially in a conference as demanding as the SEC.

The expectations are immediate, and the margin for error is small. Kiffin’s personality may draw attention, but it will not define his tenure. Winning will.

And at LSU, that is the only measure that matters.