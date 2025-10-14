Greg McElroy identifies former Big Ten coach to consider as James Franklin replacement at Penn State
The search for Penn State’s next head coach is already picking up steam, and Greg McElroy believes one familiar Big Ten name deserves attention. On Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s “Always College Football,” McElroy brought up former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald as a candidate worth remembering following James Franklin’s dismissal in Happy Valley.
“Just throwing it out there,” McElroy said. “Remember the name Pat Fitzgerald. Just saying, remember the name. With what transpired and he got paid actually by Northwestern because of how that all went down. He’s available, has Big Ten experience, has did more with less for a very long time, which is the exact opposite of what James Franklin did. He did less with more.”
It was a left-field suggestion, but one rooted in reality. Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern for 17 seasons, knows the Big Ten inside and out. He was fired in 2023 following a hazing scandal but later settled a wrongful termination lawsuit with the university. His availability and experience make him a name that naturally surfaces when major jobs open, and Penn State’s vacancy could represent his path back to the sidelines.
Pat Fitzgerald’s Tenure At Northwestern
Fitzgerald compiled a 110-101 record from 2006 to 2022 while guiding the Wildcats to 10 bowl appearances and three double-digit win seasons.
Under his leadership, Northwestern often exceeded expectations despite limited recruiting reach and resources compared to its conference peers. That ability to win within constraints built his reputation as one of the Big Ten’s toughest and most disciplined coaches.
At a program like Penn State, the circumstances would be reversed. McElroy pointed out that Fitzgerald “did more with less for a very long time,” suggesting that his approach and culture-driven style could thrive with greater institutional support.
During his time in Evanston, Fitzgerald’s teams became known for defensive toughness, player development, and consistency. His record includes the most wins and bowl victories in school history, achievements that once made him one of the league’s most respected figures.
Penn State’s Opening Presents A Complex Fit
Despite Fitzgerald’s track record, his potential candidacy is complicated. Northwestern’s 2023 investigation and subsequent firing of Fitzgerald were tied to verified reports of hazing within the football program. Though he has since been cleared of direct wrongdoing, his name remains linked to that controversy, which could make a university like Penn State cautious given its own historical sensitivities.
Still, McElroy’s reasoning focused on football. With Big Ten experience, proven success against high-level competition, and a chip on his shoulder, Fitzgerald checks boxes that athletic directors often value during high-profile searches.
Penn State represents a major platform for redemption and an opportunity to reestablish credibility on the national stage. Whether the Nittany Lions explore that direction or not, McElroy’s mention ensures Fitzgerald’s name will resurface in coaching conversations across the country.
The Nittany Lions are on the road to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.