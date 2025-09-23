Greg McElroy names the best team in the Big 12 after Week 4
Greg McElroy put a clear stake in the ground on Monday. On his Always College Football podcast, the ESPN analyst said Texas Tech has the best team in the Big 12 after the Red Raiders’ 34-10 win at Utah. The call was not about buzz; it was about substance. Texas Tech won at Rice-Eccles Stadium with defense, line play, and a backup quarterback who turned a tense fourth quarter into a runaway.
McElroy framed the league picture, then pointed to Lubbock. “Everyone right now is looking up at Texas Tech in the Big 12,” he said, citing the Red Raiders’ ability to win in multiple ways and their disruptive defense. He went further on the ceiling and the path.
“I’m telling you right now, I think there’s a chance Texas Tech is sitting 11–1 at the end of the year. I don’t know who’s going to get them right now. It doesn’t mean they can’t get got, but if Texas Tech goes out and plays its best football, no one in the Big 12 has shown the ceiling we’ve seen so far from the Red Raiders.”
Texas Tech’s Road Win At Utah Validates No. 1 Big 12 Billing
Texas Tech’s win was built on control at the line of scrimmage and clean execution in key moments. Behren Morton started and threw for 142 yards before leaving after a hard hit. Will Hammond entered late in the third quarter and delivered four scoring drives, finishing 13 of 16 for 169 yards and two touchdowns with 61 rushing yards. His 24-yard touchdown to Terrance Carter Jr., a 24-yard scoring run by Cameron Dickey, and a 21-yard strike to Reggie Virgil turned a 13-10 game into a 24-point finish.
Utah struggled to find answers. Devon Dampier went 25 of 38 for 162 yards with two interceptions, and the Utes were held to 263 total yards with four turnovers. Texas Tech allowed 101 rushing yards, then finished the day by leaning on a ground game that produced 173 yards and two scores. The Red Raiders were penalized 14 times for 122 yards, many from false starts amid loud crowd noise, but they adjusted and closed with precision.
Head coach Joey McGuire acknowledged the sloppiness, then pointed to how his team settled and finished. Kyle Whittingham conceded the reality that mattered most, saying he never would have believed Utah would lose the line of scrimmage, but it did.
McElroy’s reasoning matched the tape. He highlighted a roster that can beat you on the ground and through the air, with two capable quarterbacks, plus a defense that swarms to the ball, punches it out, and tackles in space. He also walked through the remaining schedule, calling Houston a tough road game, Kansas a test with Jaylen Daniels, Arizona State a physical trip, and closing with Oklahoma State, Kansas State, BYU, UCF, and West Virginia. Taken together, the Utah performance and the slate ahead supported his pick.
Balance, Defense, And Schedule Give Red Raiders The Inside Track
Texas Tech’s profile checks the right boxes for a conference race that has already tightened. The defense that once lagged in Lubbock now drives winning. The front affects the pocket, the tackling is reliable, and takeaways are a weekly threat. On offense, the line held up against one of the nation’s better front sevens, the running back room produced situational answers, and the passing game showed both vertical touch and quick-game rhythm. Hammond’s readiness reinforced McElroy’s point about versatility. If Morton is healthy, Tech has a proven starter; if not, Hammond has shown he can operate the full call sheet.
McElroy did not dismiss others. He credited Iowa State’s 4-0 start, noted encouraging signs at BYU, TCU, and Houston, and respected Arizona State’s bounce-back after a Week 2 loss to Mississippi State. He still circled Texas Tech because the Red Raiders combine depth, pass rush, and a multiple offense that travels.
The Utah win was not a one-off. It was a snapshot of a team that can win in different environments against different styles. If they continue to control the line and protect the ball, they own a path that fits McElroy’s 11-1 vision and the top spot in the league today.
The Red Raiders have a bye before visiting Houston on Oct. 4.