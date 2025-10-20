Greg McElroy names college football powerhouse that delivered 'season-defining performance' in Week 8
Notre Dame’s 34-24 win over USC on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium felt familiar, and to Greg McElroy, it looked like something more. On Sunday’s episode of Always College Football, McElroy said the performance carried echoes of the 2024 team that made a deep postseason run.
He called it a “season-defining performance,” pointing to how the Fighting Irish used every aspect of the game to take down their rival. “It required all three phases of the game, offense, defense, and special teams, to get a win. And they had to have it,” McElroy said. “They’re sitting there with two losses already. A third loss would have destroyed any hopes of a College Football Playoff berth. And this was a season-defining performance.”
McElroy praised Notre Dame’s physical identity, crediting its run game and defensive toughness for setting the tone. His breakdown captured how a game that briefly leaned in USC’s favor turned into a showcase for head coach Marcus Freeman’s discipline and resolve.
Notre Dame’s Run Game Carried The Night Against USC
McElroy said Notre Dame “turned back the clock to 2024” with its approach. That started with the ground attack, which overwhelmed USC’s defense from start to finish. Running back Jeremiyah Love ripped off a career-high 228 yards and a touchdown, including a 23-yard scoring burst that helped swing the momentum early.
McElroy described the effort as relentless, pointing out how Love and Jadarian Price punished the Trojans’ over-aggressive defense. “The Fighting Irish rushing attack, man, they just bludgeoned SC all night,” he said.
“These backs ran hard. They ran through contact. Love going for a career-best performance, nearly 230 and a touchdown. This relentless commitment to the run eventually kind of wore down the Trojans and set the tone for that gritty, physical, old-school victory.”
Notre Dame finished with 306 rushing yards while limiting USC to just 68 on the ground. For McElroy, that contrast defined the night. “They dominated the line of scrimmage in many areas, led to a big win,” he said.
Complete Team Performance Defined Notre Dame’s Win
McElroy’s analysis extended beyond the run game. He said quarterback CJ Carr showed maturity in how he responded to early struggles, crediting offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock for helping Carr settle in after a shaky start. “He wasn’t seeing it great early, wasn’t throwing it great early, had some uncharacteristic misses,” McElroy said. “At halftime, Denbrock did such a good job just calming him down, getting him some easy completions, getting him into a nice rhythm.”
McElroy also praised Notre Dame’s defense and special teams for delivering in crucial moments. Price’s 100-yard kickoff return immediately after USC took a 24-21 lead swung momentum back to the Irish. Moments later, cornerback Christian Gray intercepted a pass after being beaten earlier in the game, one of two takeaways in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory.
“Christian Gray makes a massive play in a pivotal moment, like he seemingly always does,” McElroy said. “His highs are really, really high.”
Despite missed kicks and penalties, Notre Dame closed strong, forcing turnovers on downs and ending USC’s final two drives with interceptions. McElroy said the result reaffirmed Notre Dame’s toughness and balanced identity. “That was a complete performance for Notre Dame, with a few things to clean up on defense and a few things to clean up with their kick operations,” he said.
The victory pushed Notre Dame to 5-2 and positioned it to climb in the rankings. McElroy believes the Fighting Irish should “be in cruise control until they have to go to Pitt,” noting that a 10-2 finish could keep them alive for a playoff berth.
Notre Dame will travel to face Boston College on Nov. 1 at Alumni Stadium.