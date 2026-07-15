Greg McElroy Names New College Football Coach Facing a Brutal Schedule

The Arkansas Razorbacks have fallen to the worst program in the SEC. The Razorbacks are coming off a 2-10 season that saw head coach Sam Pittman get fired during his sixth year at the helm.

Ryan Silverfield Inherits One of the Toughest Situations in the SEC

The Razorbacks then hired Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield. During his tenure at Memphis, he earned a reputation for being one of the best Group of Five coaches in college football. He went 50-24 and pulled off two double-digit-win seasons. He's hoping to bring new life to the program after it has fallen by the wayside.

The challenging thing for Silverfield in his first year will be the schedule. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) ranks the Razorbacks' schedule as the toughest in college football, and for good reason.

Arkansas faces road games against the Utah Utes, Texas A&M Aggies, Vanderbilt Commodores, Auburn Tigers and Texas Longhorns. On top of that, it has home games against the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference at Frank Broyles Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg McElroy Sets Realistic Expectations for Silverfield in Year 1

That schedule is why ESPN's Greg McElroy revealed on "Always College Football" that if Silverfield can lead the team to six wins and bowl eligibility, he should be celebrated.

"The resume is you got a brand new coach, brand new quarterback, arguably the hardest schedule in the sport, handed to you like a welcome basket with a live snake in it," McElroy said.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you that Arkansas is going to win nine games. But I am going to tell you that if they win six, Ryan Silverfield should get a standing ovation."

Patience Will Be Required During Arkansas' Rebuild

The reality is that it likely won't be a good season in Fayetteville in 2026. If the team could escape with four or five wins, it could be perceived as a positive. But that likely won't stop fans from growing restless. They just have to understand this is a process and that Silverfield is building toward something. So, don't write him off after one bad season.

Silverfield is walking into one of the toughest rebuilding situations in college football. Between a difficult SEC schedule, a new quarterback and a program searching for stability, immediate success will be difficult to achieve.

However, the first season should be measured by progress rather than wins and losses alone. If Silverfield can establish a strong foundation and show that Arkansas is moving in the right direction, he can earn the patience needed to rebuild the Razorbacks into a competitive SEC program.