117-Win Coach Ranked No. 1 in SEC Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

USA Today published its SEC coaching rankings ahead of the 2026 season, and the name at the top should surprise nobody. Kirby Smart, now entering his 11th year at Georgia, sits at No. 1 on columnist Blake Toppmeyer's list, ahead of Steve Sarkisian at No. 2, Kalen DeBoer at No. 3 and Lane Kiffin at No. 4.

Smart's placement is backed by a resume that few active coaches can match. He owns a 117-21 career record at Georgia, two national championships and four SEC titles. He has also appeared in the SEC Championship Game in eight of his 10 seasons.

What makes the ranking interesting is the context surrounding it. No SEC team has reached the national championship game in the past three seasons, and six league programs are breaking in new coaches this fall.

The conference is younger and more volatile than it has been in years, and Smart's consistency stands out even more against that backdrop.

Why Kirby Smart still separates himself from the pack

Georgia has won three of the last four SEC championships, and the Bulldogs have produced more NFL first-round draft picks (20) than losses under Smart's watch, per ESPN. That ratio speaks to how effectively Smart identifies, develops and retains talent from cycle to cycle.

While other programs have leaned heavily on the transfer portal, Smart has remained loyal to a development-first approach. During a spring radio appearance, Smart said Georgia's model has been to "recruit and develop high school football players, be the best coaching staff you can put out there, have continuity and retention, and then go do it better than other people."

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks at SEC Media Days. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That philosophy has drawn criticism. Rival programs have used Georgia's spending restraint as a negative recruiting pitch against the Bulldogs. Smart addressed this directly in a sit-down with Josh Pate, saying, "I want you to earn it and work your way up. People hear it all the time in recruiting; they want to use this as a negative to us."

Georgia lost only 12 players to the portal this offseason, the fewest of any program, and returns nine players who have spent at least three years in Athens. Smart also expressed relief at the elimination of the spring portal window, saying the change lets him "just focus on your team" rather than constantly looking over his shoulder.

How the 2026 season could reshape the SEC coaching hierarchy

Smart may hold the top spot, but several coaches ranked below him have a legitimate shot at closing the gap by December.

The most obvious candidate is Kiffin, who arrived at LSU after compiling a 55-19 record in six seasons at Ole Miss. He built the Rebels into a playoff program from a four-win foundation and now inherits a roster stocked with five-star signees and the nation's top-ranked transfer portal class, headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

On Tyrann Mathieu's podcast, Kiffin promised LSU fans that "we're going to win a national championship," adding that his goal is to bring a fifth title to campus. Urban Meyer recently said on The Triple Option Podcast that Kiffin doesn't need to win a title in Year 1, but that "he's got to be within a swing of it."

Coach Lane Kiffin (right) shakes hands with Steve Sarkisian during their tenures at USC and Washington several years ago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian, ranked second by Toppmeyer, faces a different kind of pressure. Texas went 10-3 and missed the playoffs in Arch Manning's first year as a starter, a result that, as Toppmeyer noted, counts as underwhelming given the expectations. Sarkisian retooled the offensive line with five portal additions and brought in Auburn transfer Cam Coleman at receiver, who ranks No. 24 in my list of the most important players in college football.

He has spoken glowingly about Manning's growth, telling reporters that "99 percent of kids would have melted last year if they had to endure what he endured, and all Arch did was get stronger."

The 2026 season will serve as a referendum on whether Smart's consistency or Kiffin's and Sarkisian's aggressive roster-building can define the SEC's next chapter. Georgia opens its season against Tennessee State at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.