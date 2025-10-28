Greg McElroy names No. 1 team in college football ahead of Week 10
The first weekend of November always reshapes the college football landscape, and few voices frame it more sharply than Greg McElroy. On Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s Always College Football, the analyst unveiled his newest rankings and stood firm on his top choice.
McElroy kept the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1, saying the program’s performance speaks louder than any debate about schedules or margins. “At number one, still the Ohio State Buckeyes,” McElroy said. “They remain undefeated with great wins against Washington, against Texas. Those two wins have strengthened. Now, the Illinois and Minnesota wins, not so much this week, but it doesn’t matter. It’s really more about how Ohio State’s looked more so than even their resume at this point. They can strengthen it with a big win this weekend against Penn State.”
His confidence reflects what Ohio State has built across two seasons. The Buckeyes have combined elite defense with poise on offense, maintaining the same identity that powered last year’s title run. Quarterback Julian Sayin has turned efficiency into command, and wideouts Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate have become his most dangerous weapons. Together they’ve made Ohio State look less like a team chasing the top and more like one defending it.
McElroy’s No. 1 Team Returns From Bye For Key Big Ten Test
After a week off, Ohio State moves from resting to proving. Saturday’s home matchup with Penn State will test how steady the Buckeyes remain after a stretch of complete control. Sayin has completed 80 percent of his passes this season, and his chemistry with Smith and Tate continues to separate Ohio State from the rest of the Big Ten.
The Buckeyes’ defense, led by first-year coordinator Matt Patricia, has become a force on every level. Ohio State leads the country in scoring defense and total yards allowed, forcing opponents into mistakes before halftime and often deciding games by the middle of the third quarter. That balance has made the program as close to complete as any in college football.
Penn State enters with questions and urgency. The Nittany Lions have dropped four straight and will need running back Kaytron Allen to find rhythm early against the nation’s toughest defensive front. Quarterback Drew Allar has shown flashes, but long drives have been rare for an offense ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in production.
For McElroy, the equation is simple. Ohio State has looked the part from Week 1 to now, and another statement win would keep that No. 1 spot undisputed heading into November’s playoff push.
The Buckeyes will host Penn State on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.