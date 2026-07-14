Greg McElroy Names Playoff Contender That Could Be Tripped Up by Its Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the most consistent programs in the sport's history. Outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, in which Ohio State made the national championship game, the Buckeyes have had a double-digit-win season every year but one since 2005.

Ohio State Remains One of College Football's Elite Programs

The Buckeyes have also won two national championships in the College Football Playoff era, the most recent being in 2024. They are expected again to be one of the top teams in the sport, led by head coach Ryan Day, star quarterback Julian Sayin and star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

However, if there is anything that could trip the Buckeyes up, it's their schedule. Ohio State has road tests against the Texas Longhorns, Iowa Hawkeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, USC Trojans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That doesn't include tough home games against the Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Montgomery (51) blocks for Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg McElroy Calls Ohio State's Schedule a 'Survival Test' in 2026

ESPN's Greg McElroy discussed this schedule on "Always College Football." He said that road slate could be a little bit of a survival test.

"It is a peculiar tax for being great," McElroy said. "... The schedule makers are like, 'Perfect. All right. Sounds good. You got all that. Here's a minefield.' The road schedule is where this turns into a little bit of a survival test... no other team in America has two road games against teams that are this good. The Buckeyes go to Texas. They go to the defending national champion, Indiana. They also go to USC. They go to Iowa."

The Buckeyes Haven't Seen a Schedule Like This Recently

Ohio State has not faced a schedule like this in the last several years. This schedule features six teams that are projected to be ranked in the preseason polls.

In the last two seasons, the Buckeyes faced just three ranked teams in the regular season, both years. So, this would be uncharted waters for Ohio State.

Ohio State has built a standard of excellence that few programs in college football can match, but even elite teams eventually face challenges that test their limits. The Buckeyes have the talent, coaching and championship pedigree to compete for another national title, but their path will be far more difficult than in recent seasons.

If Day's team can navigate this schedule and emerge as a playoff contender, it would be one of the most impressive seasons of his tenure. If not, the brutal road ahead could become the biggest obstacle standing in the way of another championship run.