Greg McElroy names QB in Heisman 'driver's seat' after Week 9
Fernando Mendoza’s rise from Miami prep standout to national Heisman frontrunner has turned into one of college football’s defining stories this fall. The Indiana Hoosiers quarterback delivered another dominant performance Saturday, orchestrating a 56-6 rout over the UCLA Bruins to keep his team unbeaten and their playoff hopes intact.
Mendoza completed 15 of 22 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns, exiting after three quarters with the game well in hand. The second-ranked Hoosiers improved to 8-0, and their quarterback’s consistency continues to draw national attention from analysts and former players alike.
Among them is ESPN’s Greg McElroy, who on Sunday’s Always College Football placed Mendoza at the top of his Heisman rankings. For McElroy, the steady leadership, efficient production, and quality wins speak for themselves, and they might soon earn Mendoza a spot in New York.
Greg McElroy Says Fernando Mendoza Is “In the Driver’s Seat” for the Heisman Trophy
During his Sunday segment, McElroy made his stance clear. “I still think right now Fernando Mendoza might be in the driver’s seat,” he said. “According to the odds market, he is the leader. He’s got +250 right now. He goes and engineers a blowout victory at the hands of UCLA. Didn’t have a gaudy stat line by any stretch, but he’s currently leading the country with 24 touchdown passes. And when you watch him, he’s been outstanding.”
McElroy added that Mendoza’s signature moment, a road win at Autzen Stadium over the previously undefeated Oregon Ducks, may stand as the best victory in college football this season. That 30-20 result gave the Hoosiers credibility as both a playoff threat and a legitimate Heisman campaign engine.
The Cal transfer has completed 73.4% of his passes for 1,924 yards, 24 touchdowns, and three interceptions, while adding three rushing scores. His balance of precision and poise has earned praise from former Heisman winners Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn, who both noted his maturity and decisiveness.
“He’s decisive with the football,” Quinn said on Big Noon Kickoff. “You don’t see him hesitating or double-clutching. He’s confident in what he’s doing, and that’s what great quarterbacks have.”
Leinart echoed those thoughts, calling Mendoza “the real deal” and predicting that his performance will keep him squarely in the Heisman conversation through December.
The Heisman race is still open, but McElroy’s endorsement underscores how far Mendoza’s stock has climbed. The Indiana Hoosiers will travel to face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday as Mendoza looks to strengthen his grip on college football’s most prestigious award.
Indiana travels to Maryland for Saturday's matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.