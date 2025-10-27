Greg McElroy names SEC powerhouse headed to College Football Playoff
Ole Miss might finally be breaking through. Behind a balanced offense led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the steady hand of head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels are turning potential into production. Their 34-26 win over Oklahoma on Saturday was not just a victory over a top-15 opponent, it was a statement that this version of Ole Miss is built to finish what last year’s team could not.
On Sunday’s episode of Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy delivered his boldest prediction yet, saying, “Ole Miss is going to the College Football Playoff.” His words reflected a growing sense that the Rebels’ steady climb through the season has positioned them among the nation’s elite. Despite replacing key pieces from 2024’s defense, Ole Miss has become sharper, tougher, and more complete than many expected.
McElroy acknowledged his hesitation to make early declarations in October but couldn’t ignore what he saw in Norman. “It feels likely, doesn’t it?” he said. “Last year was supposed to be the year, but this team, with everything they lost, feels like the one that’s going to break through.”
McElroy Cites Chambliss’ Historic Production And Ole Miss’ Maturity
McElroy praised Trinidad Chambliss for his efficiency and poise against Oklahoma’s top-ranked defense. The quarterback threw for 315 yards and added 53 on the ground, marking his fourth game this season with at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. “Two Heisman Trophy winners are the only guys that have ever done what Chambliss has done these last few games,” McElroy said, comparing him to Johnny Manziel and Jayden Daniels.
Ole Miss posted 431 total yards, outgaining a defense that entered the weekend leading the nation in total defense. Running back Kewan Lacy scored twice on 27 carries while wideout Winston Watkins recorded 111 receiving yards, helping Ole Miss recover after briefly losing the lead in the third quarter.
Defensively, McElroy pointed to growth. The Rebels forced two fumbles, produced a safety, and held Oklahoma without points in the final quarter. “They still have things to iron out,” he said, “but they made plays when it mattered most.” McElroy noted that Ole Miss is 29–2 as a double-digit favorite under Kiffin and projected an 85–90% chance for the Rebels to make the Playoff.
For Ole Miss, the path forward is clear. With games remaining against South Carolina, The Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State, the opportunity is theirs to seize. The Rebels will host South Carolina on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.