Greg McElroy names Top 10 college football program that should be 'very careful' on Saturday
It didn't take long for Georgia Tech to turn heads across college football this season.
The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a big road win over Colorado, following that up with a massive upset over then-ranked No. 12 Clemson in Week 3. That was only the beginning of what's been a special season for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech enters this weekend as the No. 8 team in the AP Top 25 poll, sitting at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC. Even with all the success, the Yellow Jackets face a tough road test against NC State this weekend.
On the latest episode of Always College Football, ESPN's Greg McElroy put the Yellow Jackets on upset alert, going as far as saying they should be very careful in this important conference matchup.
"I think Georgia Tech needs to be very careful at NC State," McElroy said. "I like NC State's quarterback. They're giving up about five and a half points... I would take the points there. NC State is a very dangerous team. I really like that team, even though I really like Georgia Tech at the same time."
A lot of Georgia Tech's success has been tied to star quarterback Haynes King, who has become a fan favorite on social media due to his play style. In seven games, the senior has thrown for 1,480 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.
King is also a weapon with his legs, recording 651 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry. He currently leads the ACC in rushing touchdowns, while ranking No. 3 in rushing yards.
Along with King, Georgia Tech landed Penn transfer Malachi Hosley this offseason. He's been excellent in his first season with the Yellow Jackets, rushing for 488 rushing yards and six touchdowns, averaging an impressive 7.9 yards per carry. Running back Jamal Haynes added another 432 yards and three scores.
NC State is led by CJ Bailey, who has totaled 2,071 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He's also added over 100 yards and three scores on the ground. Bailey is coming off a breakout freshman season, where he started nine games for the Wolfpack.
The Wolfpack offense also features one of the top running backs in the ACC in Hollywood Smothers. He leads the conference with 825 rushing yards, averaging over 100 yards per game. It'll be a key matchup to watch against a Georgia Tech defense that ranks 15th in rushing defense.
Georgia Tech has won four of the past five matchups, including last year's meeting, escaping with a 30-29 victory over NC State. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 21-11, dating back to 1918.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Yellow Jackets are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Wolfpack.
