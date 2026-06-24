Greg McElroy Ranks Historic Powerhouse No. 1 for Pass-Catching Talent in 2026

A handful of college football programs have proclaimed themselves as top producers of elite wide receiver talent over the last two decades.

At two different points in the 2010s, LSU boasted electrifying wide receiver duos that went on to have illustrious NFL careers. Alabama had a run of elite wide receiver talent under Nick Saban that spanned from Julio Jones to Jameson Williams, most of whom went on to start for NFL teams after their college careers.

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy has weighed in on the discussion about the best receiving corps in the country. McElroy named Ohio State as the No. 1 group of receivers in college football on a recent edition of "Always College Football."

Jeremiah Smith

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rightfully, a generational talent like Jeremiah Smith holds a lot of weight in McElroy's decision to place Ohio State at No. 1 overall. The former No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 produced the minute he arrived at Ohio State and has developed into a household name ahead of the 2026 season.

Smith has been the Buckeyes' most productive wide receiver each of the past two seasons, combining for 163 receptions, 2,558 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. He played alongside a future No. 4 overall draft pick in Carnell Tate each of the last two seasons and a future No. 19 overall pick in Emeka Egbuka in 2024, making those numbers all the more impressive.

Who will Ohio State play at wide receiver in addition to Smith?

McElroy did address potential concerns about the newness of some of the other pieces around Smith. He particularly highlighted the losses of Tate and tight end Max Klare as areas where new starters will have to establish themselves as commodities for the Buckeyes.

"I think Brandon Inniss is terrific," McElroy said. "I think Devin McCuin coming up from UTSA, where he accumulated 152 career catches and nearly 1,700 receiving yards, he's got a chance to have a big year. Chris Henry Jr., who was the No. 1 wide receiver in the entire 2026 class, is there as well."

Inniss was the third-most productive wide receiver for the Buckeyes in 2025, although he finished behind Klare with the fourth-most receiving yards on the team. In his previous three seasons at Ohio State, Inniss reeled in a combined 51 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns.

Henry is the son of former West Virginia and NFL wide receiver Chris Henry. Like Smith, Henry also possesses length to make contested catches and impressive speed for a receiver of his stature.